ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Erebus Haunted Attraction offering 'Fun Without Fear' scare-free weekend tours

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction without getting scared?. The haunted house is offering "Fun Without Fear" afternoon tours starting this weekend. These actor-free walkthroughs allow you to experience the creepy rooms that make up the terrifying Halloween attraction without the intensity. Tour slots will be offered from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
PONTIAC, MI
Beacon

43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival features sweet traditions

For many local and former residents, the Oak Harbor Apple Festival is about tradition. Each year, they return to the annual event, now in its 43rd year, to do the same things they’ve been doing since they were kids. They buy apple-shaped cookies from St. Paul Lutheran Church, watch Boy Scouts stir apple butter over steaming kettles, and purchase bags of locally-grown apples to take home.
OAK HARBOR, OH
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
FERNDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, MI
Society
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe, MI
Government
Monroe, MI
Society
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Monroe County, MI
Government
wlen.com

Tecumseh’s Appleumpkin 2022 was Largest Ever

Tecumseh, MI – The 2022 Appleumpkin Festival in Tecumseh was the largest it has ever been, according to the Marketing and Event Coordinator for the City. Rhonda Nowak talked to WLEN News after the weekend festivities…. Rhonda thanked the many volunteers…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
TECUMSEH, MI
fcnews.org

Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday

On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.​
FULTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#Scares#Fox#Cider#Sugarr Donuts
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Halloween
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Macomb County Veterinarian Caught on Video Abusing His Own Animals

A veterinarian in the Detroit area could face animal abuse charges after being caught on video abusing animals in his care. The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after a YouTube video surfaced of a German Shepherd being slammed against a wall and choked by a man who is believed to be the dog's owner.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy