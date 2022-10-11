Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
fox2detroit.com
Spooky Spirits: Detroit Zoo open after-hours for adults only this weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Friday, sip drinks and stroll the Detroit Zoo during Spooky Spirits, an after-hours event. The night is part of a series of adult-only events at the zoo. Dress in your favorite costume and come ready to enjoy entertainment, fall-themed snacks, yard games, and more.
fox2detroit.com
Erebus Haunted Attraction offering 'Fun Without Fear' scare-free weekend tours
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pontiac's four-story Erebus Haunted Attraction without getting scared?. The haunted house is offering "Fun Without Fear" afternoon tours starting this weekend. These actor-free walkthroughs allow you to experience the creepy rooms that make up the terrifying Halloween attraction without the intensity. Tour slots will be offered from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
43rd annual Oak Harbor Apple Festival features sweet traditions
For many local and former residents, the Oak Harbor Apple Festival is about tradition. Each year, they return to the annual event, now in its 43rd year, to do the same things they’ve been doing since they were kids. They buy apple-shaped cookies from St. Paul Lutheran Church, watch Boy Scouts stir apple butter over steaming kettles, and purchase bags of locally-grown apples to take home.
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
wlen.com
Tecumseh’s Appleumpkin 2022 was Largest Ever
Tecumseh, MI – The 2022 Appleumpkin Festival in Tecumseh was the largest it has ever been, according to the Marketing and Event Coordinator for the City. Rhonda Nowak talked to WLEN News after the weekend festivities…. Rhonda thanked the many volunteers…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime...
fox2detroit.com
The Hudson Cafe, popular Detroit brunch spot, announces Northville location
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Hudson Café plans to open a new restaurant in Northville next year. It will be the second location for the popular Detroit brunch spot that features a menu that's both sweet and savory. Renovations have started where the eatery will be near 6...
45th Applebutter Fest brings huge crowds to Grand Rapids, Ohio
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — Kettles of apple butter were once again at a boil over wood burning fire pits for the 45th annual Applebutter Fest on Sunday. The popular one-day festival is held every year, bringing tens of thousands of people to the small community of Grand Rapids, Ohio on the Maumee River.
fcnews.org
Sauder Village free to county residents Saturday
On Saturday, Sauder Village will host Community Health Day/Fulton County Appreciation Day – an opportunity for guests to make history of their very own while exploring Ohio’s historic past and also learn valuable information about how to lead a healthy and safe lifestyle. Thanks to the Fulton County Health Center, all Fulton County residents will receive free admission.
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
fox2detroit.com
Downriver prepares to host annual Markets of Downtown Wyandotte
The Markets of Downtown Wyandotte is an indoor and outdoor marketspace filled with fun and festive vendors, small businesses, makers, creators and entrepreneurs. The event is scheduled for Oct. 15. There is also a special Halloween event as well from 2-7 p.m.
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
Macomb County Veterinarian Caught on Video Abusing His Own Animals
A veterinarian in the Detroit area could face animal abuse charges after being caught on video abusing animals in his care. The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after a YouTube video surfaced of a German Shepherd being slammed against a wall and choked by a man who is believed to be the dog's owner.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
HometownLife.com
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
fox2detroit.com
Student caught with gun at Belleville High School after posting videos with weapon
BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police found a gun on a Belleville High School student Thursday after receiving a tip that the student was posting videos with the weapon. An alert sent to parents said police came to the school to talk to the student. When searching him, they found the weapon, and he was taken into custody.
fox2detroit.com
ESPN doc showcases Detroit dojo instructor • Zion Foster update • Macomb County vet filmed slamming dog
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Jason Wilson's remarkable work mentoring and training boys in Detroit is now the subject of an ESPN documentary. Wilson founded The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy nearly 20 years ago, spurred by what he saw as a great need among boys and young men. "I...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
