Blink-182 Join TikTok With Hilarious Video, Preview New Song

By Katrina Nattress
 1 day ago
Photo: Live Nation

Tom DeLonge is officially back in blink-182. On Tuesday (October 11), the band sent the internet abuzz after announcing not only Tom's return, but also a world tour, new album, and new single (the latter's coming out on Friday, October 14). The trio also joined TikTok for the occasion, and their first entry is unsurprisingly hilarious.

In the video, the three bandmates sit in director's chairs wearing bunny costumes. One by one, they take off their furry heads to introduce themselves. "Hi, I'm Mark Hoppus. I play bass and sing," says Mark. "Hi, I'm Travis. I play drums," says Travis Barker. When the camera gets to Tom, he struggles to remove the costume. "I'm Tom and I'm f**kin' hot as f**k in this thing," he clamors while his bandmates bust out in laughter. They also previewed a 30-second clip of their new song "Edging" on the platform.

Watch blink-182 on TikTok below.

Warning: Explicit Language

The rabbit's out of the hat. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. #blink182 #edging

Blink haven't detailed the new album yet; however, Tom got fans excited with a teaser post on Instagram. "What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career— 😎 @blink182 " he captioned a photo of the trio. This will be the band's first album with Tom since 2011's Neighborhoods .

