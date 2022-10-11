Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO