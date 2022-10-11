Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Says Roman Reigns Is a Modern Day Bruno Sammartino, Wants ‘Big Fight Feel’ Matches
Karrion Kross is looking for a match with Roman Reigns, and he recently compared Reigns to Bruno Sammartino in a new interview. Kross spoke with The Ringer following Extreme Rules and weighed in on a match with Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:. On wanting a...
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on How WWE Is Booking Her as a Heel
– During a recent gameplay livestream on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey critiqued the segment on WWE SmackDown on Sept. 30 where Liv Morgan attacked her from behind after her match. Rousey stated on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “I feel like that’s a double standard that everybody else gets to...
PWMania
Latest Update on Adam Cole’s AEW Status
It has been several months since fans last witnessed Adam Cole competing inside of the ring, and it appears that they will have to have to wait even longer. Since making his debut in AEW at the September 2021 All Out pay-per-view, Cole has been pushed a leading star in the company.
411mania.com
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title
Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
411mania.com
WWE News: Candice LeRae Beats Bayley on Raw, Johnny Gargano Defeats Austin Theory
– Candice LeRae picked up a huge win on WWE Raw, defeating Bayley on the season premiere. LeRae faced the Damage CTRL leader on tonight’s show and countered a Rose Plant into an inside cradle for the win. Damage CTRL attacked LeRae after and then assaulted Bianca Belair when she came out for the save.
411mania.com
Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Makes Creative Changes To Ronda Rousey And Brawling Brutes
It took a little while, but Ronda Rousey has regained the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Rousey won the belt this past Saturday at the Extreme Rules event, defeating Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match to win back the title she lost to Morgan back at Money in the Bank earlier in the summer. And with the new title also comes a new alignment for Rousey on the WWE roster.
411mania.com
The Rock Comments On WWE Backstage Changes, Roman Reigns & Usos
In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Rock briefly discussed all the changes that have taken place within WWE recently, and noted that Roman Reigns has been doing a “pretty good job.” Below are some highlights. The Rock on changes within WWE recently: “What an...
411mania.com
Finn Balor on Learning About His Judgment Day Angle, Dominik Mysterio Exceeding Expectations
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed learning about his angle with The Judgment Day a day before it happened, his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio as part of the group, and a lot more. Below are some highlights:. Balor on how...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Karl Anderson's NJPW Future Following WWE Return
Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the return of the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, to WWE. This could be construed as somewhat awkward, given that Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and had been scheduled to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka on November 5, the same day WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled in Saudi Arabia.
wrestletalk.com
Bullet Club Member Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A Bullet Club member has re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Ever since signing with IMPACT in 2019, Chris Bey has become one of the rising stars of the promotion. Bey is a former X-Division Champion and became a member of the Bullet Club in 2021. For fans wanting to see more...
411mania.com
Orange Cassidy Addresses Crowd Following AEW Dynamite
Orange Cassidy spoke to the crowd following his All-Atlantic Championship win that closed tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that Cassidy got a “You Deserve It” chant and a big ovation after the cameras turned off, then proceeded to address the crowd. Cassidy reportedly said, “Hey...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW Dark Review 10.11.22
October 11th, 2022 | Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. I felt like doing (and had time for) a review today and since 411mania already has two NXT reviews, I figured I’d give Dark a try. I do still watch this show for the most part on a weekly basis. Plus, this is not at the All Elite Zone, so there’s a bigger crowd and some notable names booked.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Believes Former Tag Team Partner Would Be Huge Get For AEW
MJF believes that a former tag team partner would be a huge get for All Elite Wrestling. Prior to reaching superstardom in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman honed his craft on the independent scene and then Major League Wrestling. In MLW, Friedman aligned himself with Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday to...
NJPW Announces Bracket For NJPW World TV Title Tournament
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the 16-man bracket for the NJPW World TV Championship tournament, which begins on October 14 and concludes at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Check out the full first round schedule below. October 14, Korakuen Hall. - David Finlay vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru. - Alex Zayne...
411mania.com
Matt Riddle Trains With NJPW’s Minoru Suzuki (Photo)
– WWE Superstar Matt Riddle shared an Instagram post today, showing him during a training session with NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. You can check out the photo he shared below. Riddle wrote in the caption:. “Stallions train with Stallions!!! Nothing happens overnight anything worthwhile takes time and hard work and...
411mania.com
Brutus Beefcake Remembers Working With Antonio Inoki
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake discussed the passing of Antonio Inoki and his time working with him. He stated the following on Inoki:. “I met Inoki in 1980 and wrestled for their federation up until 93. New Japan....
411mania.com
RevPro Live In Southampton 20 Results: Undisputed British Heavyweight Title Match, More
RevPro held their Live In Southampton 20 on Sunday, and the results from the event are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Cagematch:. * RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Ricky Knight Jr. def. Gabriel Kidd.
411mania.com
Tag Match & More Set For NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
NJPW has announced a big tag team match and more for this month’s Rumble On 44th Street event. The promotion announced the following matches on Thursday for the show, which takes place on October 28th from the Times Square Palladium in NYC:. * Jay White and Juice Robinson vs....
