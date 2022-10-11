Read full article on original website
Game 4: Yankees take early lead in Cleveland
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
Cleveland leads series 2-1
E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).
Saturday's Major League Linescores
McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
Phillies move on to NLCS after knocking off reigning WS champion Atlanta in four games
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday. Realmuto became the...
Houston 1, Seattle 0
DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 14, Seattle 10. 2B_Bregman (1), Rodríguez (3). HR_Peña (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1), Rodríguez (1). S_McCormick (1). Murfee pitched to 3 batters in the 18th. HBP_Kirby 2 (Alvarez,Mancini), D.Castillo (Díaz), Pressly (Haniger), Sewald (McCormick). WP_Garcia. Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Cory Blaser;...
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith (1). Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Wilson (Freeman). WP_Wilson. Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Chris Segal.
Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1
PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
Five-run inning propels Padres to NLDS win over Dodgers
Forty minutes after the last out, as San Diego Padres players were celebrating on the field in front of their fans, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was finishing a very difficult postgame media session. "The shock factor is very high," Roberts said. "Disappointment is very high. It's crushing ......
Briggs: Meet the Bowling Green student who's become the Guardians' good-luck charm
They are the youngest team in baseball, boys playing a children’s game. And no kid on the Cleveland Guardians is bigger than their playoff hero, Oscar Gonzalez. Nor is there a bigger kid. Of all the unexpected delights of this incredible Guardians run, one of the biggest is the baseball nation being introduced to the man-mountain rookie right fielder with the out-of-left-field walk-up song — and, for that matter, the Bowling Green State University student who has become something of his good-luck charm.
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at...
