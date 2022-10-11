ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland leads series 2-1

E_Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Donaldson, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 27, Cleveland 54. 2B_Cabrera, Arias, Ramírez 2, Kwan, Giménez, J.Naylor. HR_Bader 2, Rizzo, Cabrera, Stanton, Judge, Kwan, Rosario. RBIs_Bader 2, Rizzo 2, Cabrera 2, Stanton 2, Judge 2, Trevino, Kwan 2, Giménez, Rosario 2, J.Naylor 2, O.Gonzalez 3, Brennan. SB_Kiner-Falefa, Judge, Locastro, Giménez, Rosario. SF_Trevino.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

LOB_New York 2, Cleveland 9. 2B_Cabrera (1), Kwan (1), Arias (1). HR_Judge (1), Cabrera (1), Bader (2). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Will Little; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Ripperger; Right, Jeremie Rehak; Left, Jordan Baker. T_3:30. A_36,483 (34,788).
CLEVELAND, OH
Saturday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9), Abreu (10), Stanek (11), Brown (12), Garcia (14) and Maldonado, Vázquez; Kirby, Muñoz (8), D.Castillo (9), Brash (9), Sewald (11), E.Swanson (13), Festa (14), Boyd (16), Murfee (16), Ray (18) and Raleigh. W_Garcia 3-0. L_Murfee 0-3. HRs_Houston, Peña (1), Tucker (1), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Alvarez (2). Seattle, Crawford (1), E.Suárez (1).
MLB
Houston 1, Seattle 0

DP_Houston 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Houston 14, Seattle 10. 2B_Bregman (1), Rodríguez (3). HR_Peña (1). SB_Gurriel (1), Tucker (1), Rodríguez (1). S_McCormick (1). Murfee pitched to 3 batters in the 18th. HBP_Kirby 2 (Alvarez,Mancini), D.Castillo (Díaz), Pressly (Haniger), Sewald (McCormick). WP_Garcia.
SEATTLE, WA
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 8. 2B_Freeman 2 (3), T.Turner (2), Kim (2). SB_Freeman (1), T.Turner (1), Soto (1). SF_Smith (1). Kahnle pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Wilson (Freeman). WP_Wilson. Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Chris Segal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fans energized after Phillies beat Braves 9-1

PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young. The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dan Iassogna
Alan Porter
Mark Ripperger
Cory Blaser
Five-run inning propels Padres to NLDS win over Dodgers

Forty minutes after the last out, as San Diego Padres players were celebrating on the field in front of their fans, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was finishing a very difficult postgame media session. "The shock factor is very high," Roberts said. "Disappointment is very high. It's crushing ......
LOS ANGELES, CA
Briggs: Meet the Bowling Green student who's become the Guardians' good-luck charm

They are the youngest team in baseball, boys playing a children’s game. And no kid on the Cleveland Guardians is bigger than their playoff hero, Oscar Gonzalez. Nor is there a bigger kid. Of all the unexpected delights of this incredible Guardians run, one of the biggest is the baseball nation being introduced to the man-mountain rookie right fielder with the out-of-left-field walk-up song — and, for that matter, the Bowling Green State University student who has become something of his good-luck charm.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
