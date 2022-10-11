Read full article on original website
townbroadcast.com
Lady Wildcats, Vikings to meet in volleyball tourney?
It is entirely possible that the Hopkins and Wayland varsity volleyball teams could face each other once again this season. Hopkins bested the Wildcats in a tournament last September, and now they might be paired in the second round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association post-season district tournament. The Wildcats first need to get past Hamilton in the opening round at Holland Christian High School at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the right to meet up with the Lady Vikings at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in round two.
Zeeland, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football predictions for Week 8
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The postseason is less than two weeks away, which means there are only two more opportunities for teams to collect those elusive playoff points and guarantee their spot in their respective playoff brackets. If the playoffs started...
MLive.com
Orchard View football cancels second straight game due to injuries
MUSKEGON – The Orchard View varsity football team will not be taking the field this Friday night in its scheduled game against Ludington due to injuries and a lack of available players. The cancelation is the second straight for the Cardinals, who did not field a team for the...
MLive.com
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who's up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
townbroadcast.com
Martin marching band gets best '1' rating from MSBOA
The Martin Clipper High School marching band earned the highest possible Division 1 rating Tuesday night at the Michigan High School Band and Orchestra Association marching band festival at East Kentwood High School. The band, directed by Noah Miller, also earned a Division 1 rating last spring at the solo and ensemble festival, competing in Division 4.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Dorr Township firefighter Billy Fifelski was pictured on the Globe’s front page reading “Clifford the Firehouse Dog”to Dorr Elementary children for the annual observance of Fire Prevention Week. Wayland Township brothers Russell and...
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Students bring joy to new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School
Forest Hills — Amena Moiz is the new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you have held in the district: Assistant principal, Forest Hills Northern High School. What are you most excited about in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Cass County man wins $500K on scratch off lottery ticket
(CBS DETROIT) - A Cass County man won $500,000 after stopping to purchase a scratch off lottery ticket during one of his lunch breaks.The 24-year-old, who chose to stay anonymous, purchased the ticket at Short Stop Convenience Store, located at 100-102 East Sherwood Street in Decatur."I stopped at the store on my lunch break and bought a Cashword ticket while I was there," said the player. "When I got back to work, I started scratching the ticket and revealed three words. I left my ticket on my desk, and when I got back to my office later that afternoon, I started scratching it again. I kept revealing more and more words and when I was done scratching, I realized I had 10 words for a $500,000 prize."The lucky player said when he got home from work he had his mom look at the ticket to make sure he was reading it right, as he couldn't believe it.He recently claimed his prize and says that with his winnings he plans to pay bills and then save the rest. Each $10 Cashword ticket offers people a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000.
townbroadcast.com
Service is Friday, Oct. 21, for local man Timothy Fletcher
Timothy Alan Fletcher, age 64, of Wayland, died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Timothy enjoyed camping, fixing things, and building stuff. He was an active outdoorsman. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jill; son, Zachary Fletcher; daughter, Katie (Hunter) Matice; granddaughter, Sky Lynn Matice; sisters, Jackie (Duane) Burgess, Robin (Mike) O’Mahony; sister-in-law, June Fletcher; many nieces and nephews.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
townbroadcast.com
Service is Thursday in Allegan for Wilma Perring
Wilma Lillian (Curtis) Perring, 95, of Watson Township, died Monday, Oct. 10, at Ascension Borgess Hospital. Born Dec. 18, 1926 in Paw Paw, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Katherine (Cramer) Curtis and was the wife of the late Howard Perring. Mrs. Perring loved her church, Watson...
Portage Northern principal on administrative leave
The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.
iheart.com
Local WWII soldier, previously "unknown," laid to rest in Byron Center
BYRON TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A World War Two soldier from the Grand Rapids area who went missing 77 years ago was laid to rest over the weekend. Private First Class Donald Hofman went missing while fighting in France. His 94-year-old younger brother, Leonard Hofman, spoke to WOOD-TV: "He never received...
West Michigan’s last Golden Corral closes in Walker
After 12 years in business, West Michigan’s last Golden Corral Buffet & Grill has served up its last meal.
WZZM 13
Allegan Co. teacher wins Excellence in Education award
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County teacher won the Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery, which provides a cash prize and a classroom grant. Morgan Warner teaches seventh and eighth grade math at Martin High and Middle School. There, she works with students both in and out of the classroom.
whtc.com
Elderly Bicyclist Hurt After Collision with Car Near Hudsonville
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 11, 2022) – An 86-year-old Jenison man apparently escaped serious injury after he struck a motor vehicle with the bicycle he was pedaling north of Hudsonville on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Michael Tamminga, deputies and other first responders were dispatched...
iheart.com
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
