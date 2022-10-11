ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

One dead after motorcycle crash near south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the south valley on Wednesday. Police reported to the scene near Eastern and Tropicana Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the collision occurred when a car failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist in a private driveway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Tropicana, Eastern

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and motorcycle. Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Tropicana and Eastern Avenue. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The public...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
North Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Hyundai
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas officer taken to hospital after patrol car was intentionally struck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A LVMPD officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution after their patrol car was intentionally struck by a driver with a suspected stolen vehicle. Police say it happened at around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue when officers were on their second attempt of trying to stop a stolen vehicle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Two pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead

Housing stability is new focus for Las Vegas Justice Court, now overrun with eviction hearings. A new court-based program could help thousands of people avoid losing their homes. But Las Vegas landlords are hoping the program also facilitates a quicker process for court hearings.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy