news3lv.com
One dead after motorcycle crash near south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the south valley on Wednesday. Police reported to the scene near Eastern and Tropicana Avenue around 4 p.m. Investigators believe the collision occurred when a car failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist in a private driveway.
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle near Tropicana, Eastern
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash between a vehicle and motorcycle. Police say the crash happened just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near Tropicana and Eastern Avenue. The motorcycle rider was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The public...
KTNV
North Las Vegas police report motorcyclist deceased after crash with Elantra
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is deceased after a crash with a Hyundai Elantra Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a crash that occurred on 5th Street and Rome Boulevard. Preliminary investigation by officers revealed that the driver of...
KTNV
Henderson Police and Fire close roads to investigate crash near St. Rose, Raiders Way
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire said they responded to a crash near the area of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said that speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the incident. One subject was transported to local area hospital...
1 Person Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a Hyundai Elantra were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer in hospital following shooting near Flamingo, University Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital following a shooting near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive early Thursday morning. Police say the shooting occurred near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at around 4:08 p.m. The officials stated that a 2009 Mercury Milan and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the driver...
Metro officer shot and killed responding to call
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and killed early Thursday while trying to stop a suspect in a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Officer Truong Thai had served with Metro since 1999 and was assigned to Metro’s Southeast Area Command.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer taken to hospital after patrol car was intentionally struck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A LVMPD officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution after their patrol car was intentionally struck by a driver with a suspected stolen vehicle. Police say it happened at around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue when officers were on their second attempt of trying to stop a stolen vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Two pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
Housing stability is new focus for Las Vegas Justice Court, now overrun with eviction hearings. A new court-based program could help thousands of people avoid losing their homes. But Las Vegas landlords are hoping the program also facilitates a quicker process for court hearings.
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
KTNV
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards. The police chased the vehicle and located the vehicle on West Charleston Boulevard east of Cimarron Road with three suspects. The officials confirmed that...
44-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metro Police reported a motorcycle crash on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Jones Boulevard between Harmon and Tropicana Avenues. The officials reported that a Honda Accord made a left turn in front of a motorcycle traveling south on Jones Boulevard. The officials confirmed...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
KTNV
Las Vegas police: 1 person dead, 2 injured in crash after fleeing officers on Lake Mead Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a car crash in the area of Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards on Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. According to police, a driver fled from officers who "initiated a follow-up investigation" near Charleston and Cimarron Road just after 12:30 a.m.
Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
Joint police VIPER Team cracking down on car theft rings across Las Vegas valley
The VIPER Team has recovered more than $2,500,000 worth of stolen vehicles in 2022 including a $400,000 bust in September that lead to eight arrests according to police.
Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal Henderson crash in the south valley.
