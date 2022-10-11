ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years

Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Sunnyside Police Officer Shot Monday Now at Harborview

A Sunnyside Police Officer is now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to recover after being shot on Monday. Authorities say the officer was called to the 1400 block of South 8th Street in Sunnyside at about 8:00 pm where the officer was shot. A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by a bean bag round by SWAT team members.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested

One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy

A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River

The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
Big Country News

Central Washington Inmate Charged With Assault After Stabbing of Corrections Officer

Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City

ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
ELTOPIA, WA

