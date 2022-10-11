A Sunnyside Police Officer is now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to recover after being shot on Monday. Authorities say the officer was called to the 1400 block of South 8th Street in Sunnyside at about 8:00 pm where the officer was shot. A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by a bean bag round by SWAT team members.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO