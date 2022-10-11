Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter who paralyzed man in random Barge-Chestnut drive-by gets 10 years
Jonathan Spear was an avid outdoor enthusiast and loved working in his front-yard vegetable garden in Yakima’s Barge-Chestnut neighborhood. But a bullet from a June 6, 2021, drive-by shooting has made those activities more complicated, if not almost impossible. “I can no longer do many of the things that...
Chronicle
Yakima Police to Recommend Charge After Hospital Staff, Officer Exposed to Hazardous Substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
Sunnyside Police Officer Shot Monday Now at Harborview
A Sunnyside Police Officer is now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is expected to recover after being shot on Monday. Authorities say the officer was called to the 1400 block of South 8th Street in Sunnyside at about 8:00 pm where the officer was shot. A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene after being shot by a bean bag round by SWAT team members.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body Found in Wapato Orchard Murder Investigation Underway
A murder investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a Wapato orchard on Monday. According to the Yakima County Sheriffs' Office Deputies were called to the orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road after someone discovered the body. Deputies found the person had wounds and deemed it...
ifiberone.com
Ellensburg man airlifted after being severely burned in fire that destroyed his home
ELLENSBURG - A local man is recovering from bad burns he sustained in a fire at his home about 10 miles north of Ellensburg early Sunday. At around 7 a.m., Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say a suspected generator fire started in the machinery shop at the home on Elk Heights Rd and eventually spread to the house.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Man Gets Four Life Sentences for 2019 Mass Murder in Central Washington
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima Herald Republic
One of two suspects in Rocky Mart gang shooting in Yakima arrested
One of two suspects in a June gang homicide in Yakima is in custody. Fabian David Lopez, 20, of Yakima was arrested this weekend on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the death of Juan Carlos Jose Zavala as he worked on a flat tire outside a West Nob Hill Boulevard convenience store.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting gun in front of deputy
A 27-year-old Yakima man is being held on $100,000 bail after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle. The amount was more than prosecutors were seeking. Efrain Iniguez was arrested early Sunday morning after a deputy reported seeing him put...
Kennewick man pleads guilty to charges stemming from staged crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to a staged car accident scene in 2019. Ali Abed Yaser, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and two counts of mail fraud. ...
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
YCSO: Wapato man, 38, killed in stabbing near White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed the life of a 38-year-old Wapato man on the Yakama Reservation. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police...
Yakama mass murderer sentenced to life in prison, brother gets 27+ years
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two brothers responsible for a mass murder and carjacking spree on the Yakama Reservation on Treaty Day in 2019 have been sentenced to extensive stints in federal prison. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Washington, James Dean Cloud, 39, will spend the rest of his days in prison with four life sentences for a laundry...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
Central Washington Inmate Charged With Assault After Stabbing of Corrections Officer
Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
nbcrightnow.com
White Swan stabbing suspect identified
The victim of a stabbing on Friday night in White Swan has been identified. Authorities are still looking for the suspect.
KIMA TV
Man arrested for impersonating FBI agent in Granger at scene of drive by
Granger, Wash.—A man was arrested and charged for impersonating an FBI agent at the scene of a drive-by shooting on Monday, Oct. 10. Police say officials were collecting shell casing from a drive-by shooting that happened earlier in the night when a man walked into their crime scene. The...
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Intoxicated driver tries to get out of DUI by reporting his wrecked car stolen after ejection from vehicle near Basin City
ELTOPIA - A Pasco man’s ill-fated drive west of Eltopia landed him in jail after he allegedly try to convince deputies that his vehicle was stolen. On Monday night, deputies responded to Dogwood Road and Glade Road about 14 miles south of Basin City. Upon arrival, deputies located a wrecked Nissan 350Z sports car that had rolled at least three times. Deputies also located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the crash about 100 yards down the road.
Comments / 0