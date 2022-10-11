ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers lead Padres 1-0 heading into NLDS Game 2

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (16-8, 3.10 ERA, .95 WHIP, 197 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#American League#Major League Linescores#Raleigh
The Newport Plain Talk

MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Red Reporter

It’s Luis Castillo vs. Dusty Baker in today’s Mariners/Astros ALDS game

If you are at all the nostalgic type, you’ve reveled at watching Eugenio Suarez sock doubles and homers for the Seattle Mariners so far this postseason. You caught Raisel Iglesias on the mound for Atlanta in the NLDS, noticed Brandon Drury hitting cleanup for the San Diego Padres against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and enjoyed Nick Castellanos bonking a trio of hits for the Philadelphia Phillies the other day.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year; Alcantara top arm

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year's winner and the reigning AL MVP.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy