Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Related
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Why the Seattle Mariners used Robbie Ray as closer versus Astros
HOUSTON — With the fate of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on the line, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to go with starting pitcher Robbie Ray to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, bringing him in to face Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
Mariners lose a tough one in Game 1 of ALDS against nemesis Houston. Here’s what happened
The Mariners resume their 2022 postseason run Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels
Jul 17, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Detailed view of a memorial for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the outfield wall at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Skaggs, 27, died at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, July 1, 2019, where he was found unresponsive prior to a game against the Texas Rangers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB・
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
Giants Hire Away Astros Assistant GM
The San Francisco Giants hired Houston Astros assistant general manager Pete Putila as their next general manager.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Seattle to throw Castillo in ALDS Game 2 vs Houston's Valdez
HOUSTON (AP) — Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Thursday. It will be the second start of the postseason for Castillo, who won Game 1 of Seattle’s wild-card series against Toronto. Castillo, who was acquired from the Reds just before the trade deadline, allowed six hits and struck out five in 7 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays.
White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada...
Report: White Sox Reached Out to Ron Washington for Manager Spot
Report: White Sox reached out to Ron Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves' third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also...
It's Not Just Seattle Who's Excited About the Mariners Postseason Run
When the Mariners clinched a playoff birth, the city of Seattle absolutely erupted. And, really, it's been a party ever since. There's an excitement in the city that I haven't seen since I happened to be in Paris the day after France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fans took to the streets. The vibes are incredible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Offseason outlook: Texas Rangers
The Rangers spent half a billion dollars last winter and still lost 94 games in 2022. The focus was always more on the 2023 season than the 2022 campaign, given the timeline of the team’s top prospects. Still, ownership likely expected better results, as evidenced by the surprising August dismissal of president of baseball operations Jon Daniels — who’d been the third-longest-tenured baseball ops leader in the game. It’s now general manager Chris Young’s ship to steer.
MLB・
Comments / 0