Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting on 25th Avenue N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made last week in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham man Courtney Mays on May 5. The Birmingham Police Department said 22-year-old Roderick Needham Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 5. Police said Needham was charged with Murder, Attempted...
Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspect held on $1.25 million bond in May shooting death of man found slain on Birmingham sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the May slaying of a 41-year-old man who was found dead on a north Birmingham sidewalk. Roderick Jimelle Needham Jr., 22, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Courtney Demond Mays. The murder warrant against Needham was issued Sept. 13, said Officer...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
wvtm13.com
Man struck and killed while walking on Blount County roadway
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A Boaz man was killed after a vehicle struck him on a Blount County roadway. The Alabama State Troopers reported Luis Hernandez, 44, was struck on Highway 75, about three miles north of Snead. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The state troopers said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Birmingham Sunday night. Taurus Lamond Hearns, 49, was riding his bike on 1st Avenue South at 19th Street South when he was struck by a car at 7:21 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He […]
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
‘A great person’: Family seeks help with burial of young man killed in east Jefferson County shooting
Family members of a man shot to death last week at an east Jefferson County apartment complex are asking for help with burying their loved one. Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was killed Thursday at Charter East Apartments. “Calvin was a great person who loved his friend and family,’’ his mother,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father accidentally shoots himself in Birmingham elementary school carpool line, officials say
An accidental shooting in the carpool line at a Birmingham elementary school left a parent injured. The shooting happened inside a vehicle at Arrington Elementary School, said Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, executive director of Strategy and Communications at Birmingham City Schools. The school is located on Jefferson Avenue. Stewart said at...
WAAY-TV
Madison County murderer found dead in prison
A man serving a life sentence on a Madison County murder conviction is dead. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in his dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is being performed...
wvtm13.com
Deadly accident closes lanes on I-59 at I-20 junction in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire crews are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 59 northbound ramp onto Interstate 20 east Tuesday morning in Birmingham. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 were shut down around shortly after 11:30 a.m. The driver of a car died in...
1 dead in collision between car and 18-wheeler on I-59 northbound in Birmingham
A collision between a vehicle and an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham left one person dead. The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 near Dead Man’s Curve. It appears a vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer, but that has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
wvtm13.com
Parent in Birmingham school carpool line accidentally shot himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A parent in a school carpool line was injured when a gun was fired. The incident happened at Arrington Elementary/Middle School in Birmingham just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Birmingham Police Department said an accidental shooting happened in the carpool line, and the victim suffered a...
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
Who killed Cam Bozman? Mom pleads for answers 4 years after killing on I-65 in Homewood: ‘I won’t rest’
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
Comments / 0