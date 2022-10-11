ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot during an apparent carjacking. The Birmingham Police Department said the vehicle was taken during the shooting at 11th Court North and 44th Place North, in the Kingston community. Officers responded to the scene just...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in deadly shooting on 25th Avenue N in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made last week in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham man Courtney Mays on May 5. The Birmingham Police Department said 22-year-old Roderick Needham Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 5. Police said Needham was charged with Murder, Attempted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Center Point, AL
Birmingham, AL
wvtm13.com

Man struck and killed while walking on Blount County roadway

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A Boaz man was killed after a vehicle struck him on a Blount County roadway. The Alabama State Troopers reported Luis Hernandez, 44, was struck on Highway 75, about three miles north of Snead. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The state troopers said...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Birmingham Sunday night. Taurus Lamond Hearns, 49, was riding his bike on 1st Avenue South at 19th Street South when he was struck by a car at 7:21 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. He […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County murderer found dead in prison

A man serving a life sentence on a Madison County murder conviction is dead. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive in his dormitory at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An autopsy is being performed...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Parent in Birmingham school carpool line accidentally shot himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A parent in a school carpool line was injured when a gun was fired. The incident happened at Arrington Elementary/Middle School in Birmingham just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Birmingham Police Department said an accidental shooting happened in the carpool line, and the victim suffered a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead

A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

