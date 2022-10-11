Read full article on original website
American Patriot
3d ago
Who gives a $h!t. I'm getting sick of NASCAR and how they've sold out the drivers especially their safety and how they've sold us the fans out to. I'm thinking of starting a Facebook page to see if other fans out there agree with me that NASCAR needs a slap in the face of reality that WE are the reason they have all that big sponsorship money because if we stop watching those companies spending $100s of mills to sponsor will go somewhere else. Who cares if a teammate helped another or not because that's what teammates do in every other sport
Reply(1)
5
Bill Schmidt
3d ago
NASCAR has self-destructed by their radical moves. You can take a nap for most NASCAR races and watch the last 10 laps.
Reply(1)
5
Related
Hailie Deegan Makes Notable Decision For Saturday's Race
Earlier this month, the racing world received word that Hailie Deegan would be making a major career move. Just over a week ago, she announced that she would make her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15. Deegan, 21, has been rising up the racing ranks in recent years and gets a shot at the big time this weekend.
NASCAR team owner tried to bring back old manufacturer
Dodge hasn’t been a manufacturer in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2012, but a current team owner reportedly tried to bring them back into the fold. Dodge’s most recent season in the NASCAR Cup Series saw the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. The manufacturer had just seen one of their cars, Team Penske’s (then Penske Racing’s) #2, win the 2012 championship with driver Brad Keselowski. But the following offseason, they announced that they would not be returning to the sport.
Hendrick Motorsports’ New Hire Is a Blow for a Surprise Daytona 500 Champion
Hendrick Motorsports has recruited Blake Harris from Michael McDowell's team to be Alex Bowman's crew chief in 2023. The post Hendrick Motorsports’ New Hire Is a Blow for a Surprise Daytona 500 Champion appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks
Tony Stewart didn't want to talk about the recent penalties handed down by NASCAR but did admit he was mad at the organization and didn't want to attend any more races because he didn't want to "waste my time." The post Mad Tony Stewart Bluntly Shares What He Thinks About NASCAR After His Team Received Second Major Penalty in as Many Weeks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly told his podcast audience this week that a recent move by NASCAR opened his eyes to a broken system and has him questioning his decision to pursue owning a Cup Series team. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Candidly Admits He’s Unsure of Cup Team Ownership Because NASCAR’s Current System Is Broken appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
NASCAR hauler involved in crash en route to Las Vegas (Video)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Teams are currently en route with most of them coming from across the country in North Carolina. Watch a video the crashed NASCAR hauler below. The No. 98 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing. The car...
Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Futurity
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
Kurt Busch Reveals Details of Moments After Pocono Impact and How He Knew This Hit Was Different
Kurt Busch admitted on this week's Race for the Championship episode how he immediately knew that his crash at Pocono was a "different kind of hit." The post Kurt Busch Reveals Details of Moments After Pocono Impact and How He Knew This Hit Was Different appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Las Vegas Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has unloaded in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for a round of practice and qualifying to set the starting grid for tomorrow’s race. View the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting...
Toyota Racing -- Statement on Kurt Busch
Kurt’s decision to step away from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition next year is certainly not something anyone expected when we started the season together and celebrated in victory lane at Kansas Speedway earlier this year. Unfortunate circumstances led Kurt to a difficult decision, but we know that he will continue to contribute to the entire program at Toyota, TRD and 23XI Racing. He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and firsthand championship experience to his team and fellow Toyota competitors. We’re here to support Kurt in this next chapter of his career and look forward to continuing to work alongside him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: 5 drivers who could replace Tyler Reddick
While it hasn’t formally been confirmed when, Tyler Reddick is indeed set to leave Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series team. Who will replace him when the time comes?. After spending the last 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing behind the wheel of the #18 Toyota, Kyle Busch...
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
FOX Sports
NASCAR president Steve Phelps committed to safety, communication with drivers
NEW YORK — NASCAR president Steve Phelps pledged to meet with drivers more often as he tries to open the lines of communication with the athletes who are the faces of the sport. There is just one issue when lines of communication are increased. Phelps and NASCAR executives will...
NASCAR: Why another charter sale could spell disaster
If another charter changes hands ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series, it could lead to serious trouble for three teams moving forward. Between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Cup Series seasons, a total of 10 of the 36 charters ended up with different teams. But for 2023, there is only one charter transaction that has been announced, and even that hasn’t been formally confirmed.
Autoweek.com
Gallery: NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch Through the Years
Kurt Busch announced Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that he will be stepping away from fulltime racing starting in 2023. Busch has missed the last 12 Cup Series races after sustaining a concussion in a wreck during qualifying July 23 at Pocono Raceway and confirmed Saturday he will miss the remaining four events on this season’s Cup Series schedule. Xfinity Series regular Ty Gibbs will continue his role as a substitute for Busch with the 23XI Racing team through the end of the year.
Bowman to Miss Next Three NASCAR Cup Series Races With Concussion
The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who was a playoff contender, has been sidelined since his Sept. 25 accident.
We’re Figuring on Chase Elliott Making the Championship 4 Field, but Who’ll Join Him at Phoenix?
Las Vegas kicks off the semifinal phase of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, which will set the field for the Championship 4. The post We’re Figuring on Chase Elliott Making the Championship 4 Field, but Who’ll Join Him at Phoenix? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Victor Wembanyama Continues Dominant Run With Overtime Win
Victor Wembanyama impressed again in his first action following the exhibitions versus the G League Ignite.
NBA・
Comments / 12