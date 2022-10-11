Read full article on original website
Strider on Braves 26-man NLDS roster, Matzek left off due to injury
The Braves NLDS roster is set and Spencer Strider is one of the 26 as he works his way back from an injury, but Tyler Matzek is not. What’s your prediction for the series which gets underway early this afternoon at Truist Park.
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
Dansby Swanson earns ‘Sheriff’ nickname after savage roast of Braves’ Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom
Dansby Swanson is ‘The Sheriff’ around the jurisdiction known as the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse. Swanson, one of the elder statesmen for the youthful Braves at the age of 28, has taken some of the club’s younger players, such as rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, under his wing.
Even Nick Castellanos was in disbelief after his stunning 9th-inning catch to shut down Braves rally
Nick Castellanos just had his best game in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform. On Tuesday, the Phillies bested the Atlanta Braves 7-6 in Game 1 of the NLDS off the back of an all-timer of a game from Castellanos. At the plate, Castellanos went 3-for-5 with three RBIs as the Phillies chased Braves ace Max Fried early. The Phillies would need those runs, however, as Matt Olson went yard in the ninth inning for a three-run home run that trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to one with one out.
Yankees’ Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth...
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Sporting News
Ronald Acuna injury update: Braves star explains why he stayed in NLDS Game 2 after HBP
The Braves were already behind the 8-ball after falling in Game 1 of the NLDS to the Phillies. For a moment, it appeared that Atlanta would have to try to even the series in Game 2 without its best player. Ronald Acuna Jr. took a Zack Wheeler fastball to the...
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves disappointing Game 1
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker found some positives in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. Snitker is one of the best managers in all of baseball. He’s a World Series champion for a reason. So, if he’s choosing the optimistic route, then perhaps we ought to listen to him.
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
batterypower.com
Kyle Wright and the Braves bullpen shut down Phillies in NLDS-tying 3-0 victory
Kyle Wright once again brought a steadying presence to Atlanta’s rotation. This time, he came up with one of his best starts of the year when the Braves needed it the most, as his six shutout innings set the tone for the bullpen and helped push Atlanta to a series-tying 3-0 victory over the Phillies.
MLB
Where the ALDS rotation stands after rainout
NEW YORK -- The forecast of sustained inclement weather that postponed Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday was no surprise to the Yankees, who will push left-hander Nestor Cortes back to start the rescheduled contest on Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET. • ALDS Game 2: Friday,...
MLB
Phils bring home a tied NLDS after long time away
ATLANTA -- The Phillies did not fly home Wednesday night. It seemed only fitting. They have been on the road since Sept. 25, when they last played a game at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies spent the past 17 days on the road, playing 14 games in five cities that covered two time zones. They planned to fly to Philly following Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, but a two-hour, 55-minute rain delay scuttled those plans. So after they lost Game 2 to the Braves, 3-0, to even the best-of-five series, they boarded their buses and returned to their hotel.
MLB
Braves rally, but lack knockout punch in G1
ATLANTA -- Sure, the Braves nearly staged an incredible ninth-inning comeback against the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. But a big rally was only needed because they had been so ineffective during most of the first eight innings of what ended as a 7-6 loss.
MLB
Ridiculous K helps Kershaw reclaim all-time postseason lead
LOS ANGELES -- Few in the baseball world would argue with the notion that Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when it comes to his overall legacy, things get more complicated when the subject of his postseason resume arises. The overarching story of Kershaw’s history in...
MLB
Braves going with 'defense wins championships' strategy
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley both made key defensive plays that helped lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night at Truist Park. • NLDS Game 3: Friday, 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. "Just...
MLB
Stars aligning for red-hot Phils after stealing Game 1
ATLANTA -- The Phillies played Garrett Stubbs’ “Phils Win” playlist after Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park, just like they always do when they win. The song “Cold Heart” filled the clubhouse as players shuffled about. A couple players sat in front...
MLB
Nasty splitter lifting Stephan to bullpen dominance
NEW YORK -- Once upon a time, Trevor Stephan would have dreamed of taking the mound at Yankee Stadium with the Yankees holding a lead. Three years ago, he was the Yankees’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, a third-round Draft pick out of Arkansas who overpowered Class A hitters and seemed on a fast track. How he ended up on the other side is an interesting journey.
MLB
Yankees Magazine: Once Upon A Time …
The best fairy tales’ details transcend their origins. There’s barely a film or novel whose plot doesn’t at least borrow from our allegorical comfort food, from the lessons and lullabies that mark our time. Take the concept of a fish out of water. The reference dates back to the 14th century, first elucidated in the prologue to Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales. “A monk, when he is cloisterless, is like unto a fish that’s waterless.”
MLB
'It's my fault': Waino struggled with stride length, timing
ST. LOUIS -- Openly bothered for weeks as to why he struggled during the stretch run of the season, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright thinks he has finally found the root of his problems -- albeit, too late for it to help St. Louis in the postseason. A historically strong finisher...
MLB
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
