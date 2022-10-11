Read full article on original website
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Mariners lose a tough one in Game 1 of ALDS against nemesis Houston. Here’s what happened
The Mariners resume their 2022 postseason run Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups
The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
Kirby will start Mariners' 1st home playoff game since '01
HOUSTON -- The Mariners will ride their star rookie pitcher into their first home playoff game in 21 years, as George Kirby was announced as Seattle’s starter for Saturday’s Game 3 of the AL Division Series. The plan is tentative, per manager Scott Servais, and will hinge on...
Yordan's epic walk-off HR stuns M's in thriller
HOUSTON -- Everybody in the building knew the large shadow that was being cast from the on-deck circle in the ninth inning. For the Mariners, it was the last thing they wanted to see moving toward home plate. For the Astros, it meant they still had a glimmer of hope in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.
Washington celebrates Mariners with renamed ferries
Starting today, Washington state residents can ride on the “Big Dumper” ferry. Or the “Juliooooooooooo” ferry. Yes, with 11 Os. In celebration of the Mariners’ first postseason since 2001, their epic comeback against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and the team’s other achievements this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a proclamation renaming each of the state’s 21 ferries after Seattle players and personnel for as long as the team remains in the playoffs.
Where the ALDS rotation stands after rainout
NEW YORK -- The forecast of sustained inclement weather that postponed Game 2 of the American League Division Series on Thursday was no surprise to the Yankees, who will push left-hander Nestor Cortes back to start the rescheduled contest on Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET. • ALDS Game 2: Friday,...
LIVE UPDATES: Bregman extends Astros lead to 4-2 over Mariners in Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez wrecked the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen strategy with one colossal swing on Tuesday, giving the Houston Astros an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray...
Braves rally, but lack knockout punch in G1
ATLANTA -- Sure, the Braves nearly staged an incredible ninth-inning comeback against the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. But a big rally was only needed because they had been so ineffective during most of the first eight innings of what ended as a 7-6 loss.
Padres head home with huge Game 2 slugfest win
LOS ANGELES -- The Padres have played this game against the Dodgers before -- a back-and-forth slugfest, two NL West heavyweights trading punches deep into the Los Angeles night. All too often, they’ve found themselves on the wrong end of it. But when they needed it most -- when they...
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
From emulating fellow Dominican, Valdez now looks to best him
HOUSTON -- Leave it to Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to try to put teammate Framber Valdez in his place when he showed up at Minute Maid Park in July sporting some dreadlocks that appeared to be similar to the look of then-Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, who also hails from the Dominican Republic.
All Wright: Braves take Game 2, even NLDS
ATLANTA -- Two years after recording only two outs in what had been his most recent postseason start, Kyle Wright showed he is now capable of giving the Braves exactly what they need, when they need it most. There was no apprehension in Wright’s approach as he guided the Braves...
Mariners-Astros Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 3:30 ET, TBS)
HOUSTON -- Can the Astros ride the momentum following one of their biggest postseason wins in the past three years into Game 2 of the American League Division Series? Can the Mariners shake off a late-game collapse by their vaunted bullpen and regroup to keep themselves from being pushed to the brink of elimination?
