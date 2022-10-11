ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Report: Odell Beckham's Contract Demand For Rams Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines Wednesday when he tweeted that the Los Angeles Rams made him an offer that was "the lowest of low." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that was not just Beckham stirring the pot on social media.  The free agent wideout is legitimately unhappy with his ...
NFL
State
Washington State
Athlon Sports

Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday

A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon.  ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline.  Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
BUFFALO, NY
SkySports

NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?. Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.
NFL
FanSided

Packers pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. could be over before it begins

The Packers feel like a predestined landing spot for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but another team might block that from happening. The Green Bay Packers and Odell Beckham Jr. feel like a really good match. Aaron Rodgers lost his star receiver, Davante Adams, in the offseason when Green Bay traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders.
GREEN BAY, WI
theScore

Colts without Taylor, Hines for Week 6 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. It's the second consecutive missed game for Taylor, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Hines sustained a concussion in Week 5. Both running backs were listed as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

NFL Week 6: Schedule, analysis, key matchups and picks for every game

Wonders have not ceased early this season. The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) remain the NFL's only undefeated team. The New York Giants are 4-1. The Dallas Cowboys have won four consecutive games without Dak Prescott. Three teams in the NFC West have losing records. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are in serious trouble.
NFL
theScore

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

