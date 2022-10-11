Read full article on original website
theScore
Saints' Dalton to start vs. Bengals; Thomas, Lattimore ruled out
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday. But the Saints won't have wide receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who've been ruled out for Week 6 due to a foot ailment and an abdomen injury, respectively.
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 6
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 6 rankings. You...
NFL・
theScore
Colts without Taylor, Hines for Week 6 vs. Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts will be without running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced. It's the second consecutive missed game for Taylor, who's dealing with an ankle injury. Hines sustained a concussion in Week 5. Both running backs were listed as...
theScore
Fields 'hurting pretty good' after aggravating shoulder injury in TNF loss
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he aggravated a left shoulder injury in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. "I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good," Fields said, according to NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "Got a long weekend, so I'll have some extra time to heal up." Fields didn't reveal when he...
theScore
What to watch for when Chiefs host Bills in potential game of the year
Two AFC powerhouses clash Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs. Presented below are six storylines - one for every scoring drive in the fourth quarter or overtime of the playoff classic they staged last January. Mahomes vs. Allen. Bills-Chiefs will always have...
theScore
Report: Brady fined $11K for attempt to kick Jarrett after controversial play
The NFL fined Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady $11,139 on Friday for attempting to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett during their Week 5 game, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The incident reportedly happened on the same play Jarrett was called for roughing the passer after a...
theScore
Source: Falcons' Pitts on track to play Week 6 vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is on track to play in Sunday's Week 6 meeting with the San Francisco 49ers after missing last week with a hamstring injury, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Pitts, 22, was listed as questionable for the contest after being a limited...
theScore
Prescott listed as questionable for SNF vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys aren't officially closing the door just yet on Dak Prescott playing Sunday night. The quarterback is listed as questionable for the Cowboys' Week 6 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott missed the last four games due to a thumb injury suffered in Week 1. Head coach Mike...
theScore
NFL Week 6 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay
We came close to sweeping our moneyline underdogs, and yet, only two actually won. Another 4-1 week against the spread pushes the overall record to 18-5-2 ATS and 11-13-1 on the moneyline this season, but it would be nice if the winners could consolidate into one week. The Commanders' first-and-goal...
NFL・
theScore
TNF player props: Commanders and Bears aim for prime-time upgrade
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
theScore
Report: Commanders to start Robinson on TNF vs. Bears
Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. will start for the Washington Commanders on Thursday against the Chicago Bears, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Robinson made his NFL debut against the Tennessee Titans last weekend just six weeks after being shot twice as a victim of an...
