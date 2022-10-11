Read full article on original website
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
The Crawfish Boxes
This postseason may be Justin Verlander’s last hurrah in Houston
No trade in Astros history has been more fruitful than the Justin Verlander deal. Intended to put what looked like a contender over the top, Verlander did exactly that in what was perhaps the Astros’ most pivotal game of 2017. Game 6 of the American League Championship Series was...
Yardbarker
Braves tie NLDS and get positive injury news on Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Braves finally got through Zack Wheeler with a two-out rally in the sixth inning to score three runs and eventually tie the NLDS. Wheeler and Kyle Wright were both excellent. The latter put up sixth scoreless innings against the Phillies, allowing two hits while striking out six on 83 pitches. The righty relied heavily on his curve Wednesday night and gave the Braves bullpen a chance to close things down, which they did.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
NBC Sports
Castellanos’ bat, glove help Phillies top Braves 7-6 in NLDS
When the Philadelphia Phillies needed his glove in the ninth inning, he didn’t let them down. Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Statistical Breakdown Heading into the ALDS
It’s a truism that when it comes to predicting the playoffs throw regular season trends out the window. The playoffs are a whole other season. I’m not sure the Astros would agree. They went into the 2019 World Series with relatively cool bats, and they stayed cool in the playoffs, resulting in their seven game loss to the Washington Nats. The Nats were a red hot Wild Card team going into the playoffs winning nine of their last ten games.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Astros
After a weekend full of sometimes-exciting, sometimes-blowout baseball, we’re now down to the final eight for MLB’s postseason tournament. Two games will happen this afternoon as the division series round gets under way. Here’s the info you’ll need for those two games. As you can see, there will...
The Crawfish Boxes
ALDS Game 2 Thread. October 13, 2022, 2:37 CT. Mariners @ Astros
We all know what happened Monday. Time for the Astros to drive the stake a little further into the Mariners' heart today with a victory over their key off-season acquisition and ace pitcher, Luis Castillo. Will peak Framber show up today, or will the Framberin man of the late season...
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round
The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
The Crawfish Boxes
Does José Urquidy still have a Seattle Mariner problem?
The Astros' postseason roster is finally out, and, to mild surprise, José Urquidy was actually on it. I write mild surprise as I thought the will of Dusty Baker would edge James Click in carrying one of either Will Smith or Phil Maton (due to injury?) as the designated left-handed specialist. But, in a bit of a surprise twist, Houston instead opted to have both Luis Garcia and Urquidy on the ALDS roster.
Yordan Alvarez sends Mariners home reeling with upper deck walk off home run
The Seattle Mariners could not have scripted a better start to their ALDS series with the Houston Astros. They hammered Justin Verlander and chased him from the game early. They build a four-run lead heading into the late innings. None of it matters now as Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez sent Houston fans home happy after hitting a monster walk-off home run into the upper deck.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Braves-Phillies, Dodgers-Padres continue Wednesday
The ALDS and NLDS are underway in MLB's 2022 postseason. The round kicked off Tuesday with a four-game slate that saw the Phillies, Astros, Yankees and Dodgers take 1-0 series leads. The 2022 MLB playoffs are down to eight teams, and it's Braves-Phillies and Dodgers-Padres in the National League, and Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League. Postseason play continues Wednesday with two NLDS games.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22
After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB. Today on the...
The Crawfish Boxes
Taking Stock - Miguel Ullola
When it came to pure bat missing ability, there were few young pitchers as successful as the Astros’ Miguel Ullola in 2022. Making his full season debut at Low-A Fayetteville, the 6’1” righty racked up 120 strikeouts in just 72 total innings, good for an eye-popping 38.3% K rate- a figure that topped the leaderboard for Carolina League pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched by over five percent. Even when the competition was able to make contact against him, it was infrequently meaningful, with just 39 hits and 3 home runs on his season ledger.
