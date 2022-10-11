It’s a truism that when it comes to predicting the playoffs throw regular season trends out the window. The playoffs are a whole other season. I’m not sure the Astros would agree. They went into the 2019 World Series with relatively cool bats, and they stayed cool in the playoffs, resulting in their seven game loss to the Washington Nats. The Nats were a red hot Wild Card team going into the playoffs winning nine of their last ten games.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO