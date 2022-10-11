Read full article on original website
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
Better Business Bureau warns consumers of purchase …. The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween activities this year will return to pre-pandemic levels, and spending could go higher than $10 billion.
3-Year-Old Dies In House Fire South Of St. Louis
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the...
“Trash everywhere, it’s a never ending cycle” concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal
Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.
Deputies recover stolen motorcycle in House Springs
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a motorcycle that was stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Burgan Grove in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on October 2nd. My MO Info ·...
Wednesday Forecast
St. Louis-area police say Missouri's juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
High Ridge community comes together for woman who lost son in house fire
Employees at a barbecue restaurant in High Ridge are raising money to help a coworker who lost her 3-year-old in a fire Tuesday morning.
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL
TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
Driver dies after unidentified piece of metal hits windshield
A bizarre and frightening incident on a very busy stretch of a highway left one person dead.
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
UPDATE: Boy, 3, dies in High Ridge mobile home fire
A 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, died this morning, Oct. 11, in a High Ridge mobile home fire, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said crews were dispatched at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday for a rescue at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. Firefighters arrived at 7:49 a.m.
Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers plan for the worst
Large earthquakes have shaken the St. Louis region in the past and could do so again. Mizzou's Civil and Environmental Engineering department was selected by MoDOT to study just that.
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
‘You’re not alone’ eyewitness describes harrowing moments comforting pedestrian killed in Overland
An eyewitness describes how he comforted the pedestrian killed in Overland Monday night during her last moments.
Peabody Energy decided to stay in St. Louis after debating leaving due to increase in crime
Peabody Energy announced it will keep its headquarters in downtown St. Louis. The coal company was debating leaving downtown due to an increase in surrounding violence.
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
Cleanup is underway at Dome lot downtown
A transformation is underway at the Dome at America's Center after FOX 2 reported about the jungle of weeds overtaking the parking lots.
Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash
ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway. St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.
