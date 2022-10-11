ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Ridge, MO

FOX2now.com

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

Better Business Bureau warns consumers of purchase …. The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween activities this year will return to pre-pandemic levels, and spending could go higher than $10 billion. What Are You Doing About It? Walk to End Colon Cancer, …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTTS

3-Year-Old Dies In House Fire South Of St. Louis

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deputies recover stolen motorcycle in House Springs

(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were able to recover a motorcycle that was stolen from a garage in the 6900 block of Burgan Grove in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident was reported on October 2nd. My MO Info ·...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. St. Louis-area police say Missouri’s juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level. Cleanup is underway at Dome...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
KMOV

Driver flown to hospital after police chase ends in Troy, IL

TROY, Ill. (KMOV) -- One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police chase Wednesday ended in Troy, Illinois, near the I-55/64 interchange. The Illinois State Police Department said they were notified of an “aggravated vehicular hijacking” on the interstate around 5:30 p.m. and attempted to stop the car involved. After the driver refused to stop, the car was disabled in the 7000 block of Plummer Business Drive, and the driver was seen with a handgun, the department said. Troopers then reported hearing a loud noise.
TROY, IL
mymoinfo.com

Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident

(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

UPDATE: Boy, 3, dies in High Ridge mobile home fire

A 3-year-old boy, Kaiden Strubberg, died this morning, Oct. 11, in a High Ridge mobile home fire, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said crews were dispatched at 7:44 a.m. Tuesday for a rescue at a mobile home in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. Firefighters arrived at 7:49 a.m.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX2now.com

Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers plan for the worst

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Large earthquakes have shaken the St. Louis region in the past and could do so again. Mizzou’s Civil and Environmental Engineering department was selected by MoDOT to study just that. Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers …. Large...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
FOX2now.com

Cleanup is underway at Dome lot downtown

A transformation is underway at the Dome at America's Center after FOX 2 reported about the jungle of weeds overtaking the parking lots. A transformation is underway at the Dome at America's Center after FOX 2 reported about the jungle of weeds overtaking the parking lots. Better Business Bureau warns...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

