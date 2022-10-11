Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO