New York City, NY

New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
News 12

Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh

At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred on Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets, police say. The victim was rushed to Saint Lukes-Cornwall Hospital, where they remain in serious condition. There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests in...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Police: Thieves steal trailer used by Newark church to feed the hungry

Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying who stole a brand-new trailer used by a church to feed the hungry. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Rock Community Church, which prides itself on helping those in need. The theft was caught on video. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
Politics
Politics
News 12

Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting

Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
News 12

Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died

A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
CORAM, NY
News 12

Morris County man pleads guilty for actions during Capitol riot

A Morris County man has pleaded guilty for his role in the United States Capitol riot. Shawn Price, of Rockaway, is a member of the far-right group The Proud Boys. Price pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He now faces up to five years in prison.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh

A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
NEWBURGH, NY

