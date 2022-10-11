Read full article on original website
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
EXCLUSIVE: Ramapo College student shares frightening ordeal after violent campus abduction ends in Woodbury
Ruhlen says 22-year-old Pawel Sliwinski repeatedly punched her in the head with his fist and a pumpkin that she had in her back seat – while threatening to kill her because he was angry she didn’t return his calls.
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
Fire contained at building in White Plains
The fire was located at 33 Mitchell Place, according to police.
Jersey Proud: Marking 44 years since HBO broadcasted incarcerated Newark boxer James Scott
A Newark native who served time in prison made boxing history 44 years ago this week.
Police: At least 1 shot overnight in City of Newburgh
At least one person was shot overnight in the City of Newburgh. The incident occurred on Lander Street between Farrington and Third streets, police say. The victim was rushed to Saint Lukes-Cornwall Hospital, where they remain in serious condition. There is currently no word on any suspects or arrests in...
NYPD proposes to change rules for receiving firearms license
The NYPD announced their proposal on Friday to change the rules in order to receive a firearms license. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down part of New York’s concealed carry law in June.
Suffolk DA: Bay Shore teen faces charges as an adult in shooting of guest at baby shower
A Bay Shore teenager is facing charges as an adult in the shooting of a guest at a baby shower in September. Javier Soto is accused of shooting the uncle of a woman whose baby shower he was attending at a Bay Shore home. Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says...
Police: Woman abducted in Brentwood, rescued in Brooklyn; suspect arrested
Suffolk police, in conjunction with the NYPD, arrested a man for abducting a woman while she was walking in Brentwood Wednesday night, police say.
Note containing threat of potential violence shuts down John Jay High School
Officials reported it to the East Fishkill Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police.
Police: Thieves steal trailer used by Newark church to feed the hungry
Newark police are asking for the public’s help identifying who stole a brand-new trailer used by a church to feed the hungry. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Temple Rock Community Church, which prides itself on helping those in need. The theft was caught on video. Police...
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
Wake held for teenage basketball star killed in East Orange shooting
Family and friends gathered Saturday at New Hope Baptist Church to celebrate the life of Letrell Duncan, the 16-year-old who was fatally shot last week in East Orange. Police say the shooting happened on Lincoln Street on Oct. 3 just as students were being dismissed for the day from a nearby elementary school and middle school. Police say Duncan was shot four times by a suspect who took off. Duncan was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
Suffolk police: Coram teen struck in hit-and-run incident has died
A 13-year-old pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram on Wednesday was pronounced dead Saturday at Stony Brook University Hospital. Police say Tyler Phillips and his sister Krystal Randolph were walking westbound in the bike lane on Granny Road, near Middle Island Road when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Bug infestation leads to the discovery of a body in a Williamsbridge apartment
A resident of a Williamsbridge apartment building tried to report a bug infestation and a strange odor to her case manager and the police. She says little was done, until a body was found in one of the apartments.
Morris County man pleads guilty for actions during Capitol riot
A Morris County man has pleaded guilty for his role in the United States Capitol riot. Shawn Price, of Rockaway, is a member of the far-right group The Proud Boys. Price pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He now faces up to five years in prison.
Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member criticized for remarks about Newburgh
A Monroe-Woodbury Board of Education member is facing scrutiny for an insensitive comment he made about Newburgh students while talking about a competitive school activity involving shotguns. School officials say trustee Donald Beeler was heard saying, "Newburgh is extremely good at this," during a board meeting Wednesday night – days...
Police: Teen stabbed near Bronx school, 15-year-old in custody
A 15-year-old was taken into police custody after a teen was stabbed near Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice.
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
