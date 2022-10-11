Read full article on original website
Related
Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction
A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
Twin Falls Neighborhood Irrigation Water Shutoff This Week
Pressurized Irrigation Shutoff in Twin Falls begins on October 14, 2022. It's time to blow out your sprinkler system. Beginning on October 14, the City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutdown and winterization of pressurized irrigation stations. Once the shutdown is complete, irrigation water for Twin Falls subdivisions linked to pressurized irrigation will not be provided until next season, usually in late April.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes
The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
Forest Bridge Northwest of Fairfield to Close Temporarily
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A bridge located in the Fairfield Ranger District on the Sawtooth National Forest will be replaced this fall blocking access for short time. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the wooden Willow Creek Bridge will be removed and replaced with a more sturdy steel and concrete structure this November. Construction is set for Nov. 1-7 and will limit access on Forest Road #227 depending on which direction visitors are coming from. Areas west of the bridge will have to be accessed through Featherville while areas to the east will need to be accessed from Fairfield by way of Couch Summit. Once the new bridge is finished it will be much wider and more robust to withstand fires and floods.
One Twin Falls Family is Ready to Compete for Halloween Glory
I really appreciate the time and effort people put into holiday displays. It is among the best-known in Twin Falls. Homeowners must spend hours preparing (and later with takedowns) in order to entertain the neighborhood children. The same home gets the full treatment for Christmas, and I believe that work starts not long after the current decorations come down. The house is visible from Filer Avenue, West.
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a connection to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab in late September. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousand Springs Resort Pool Is Officially Closed For Upgrades And Maintenance
Thousand Springs Resort announced that they have officially closed the pool due to maintenance and upgrades. The pool will reopen quickly though, so no need to fret. The upgrades will be finished quickly. Thousand Springs Resort Closed Pool. The pool is closed for maintenance. They have repainted the main pool...
Paul Man Killed in Farming Accident
PAUL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Paul man was killed when a piece of equipment failed while digging beets Friday morning north of Paul. According to Minidoka County Sheriff Dave Pinther, emergency crews were called out at around 10:15 a.m. to 750 N and 850 W. for an accident involving a beet digger. The sheriff said 62-year-old Eli Valerio, of Paul, was running a John Deere Tractor with a digger attached when a piece of the machinery broke off, went through the back window of the cab and struck him in the head. The sheriff said an air ambulance was called but the man was declared dead at the scene. It is not known what caused the Power Take Off (PTO) shaft that powers the digger to fail. Sheriff Pinther said there were no other injuries reported.
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
It’s Alive! Frankentoys Event Coming to the Twin Falls Public Library
There are a lot of aspects to the Halloween holiday that make it so much fun to celebrate. People dressing in costumes, children trick-or-treating, displays of spooky decorations, and parties make the holiday one of the best for all ages. Halloween Toy Event At The Twin Falls Library. This Halloween,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Little Talked About Idaho Traffic Law Farmers Need to Know
As the fall harvest is underway in Idaho, drivers need to be aware of the increased risk of encountering farm equipment on county roads. Here are some tips to avoid an accident when sharing the road with tractors and other farm implements, as well as a little talked about statute that farmers should be aware of when driving on two-lane highways.
Truck Overturns South of Hansen
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi-truck that overturned south of Hansen. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash is at 3375 N and Rock Creek Road were a semi has overturned onto the driver's side. Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for emergency vehicles; the roadway remains open. It appears Air St. Luke's is at the scene of the crash. More information to come...
Would Anyone Like A Free, Unwanted Twin Falls Backyard Pet?
A recent experience in the backyard of my Twin Falls home inspired me to do some research. Apparently, there are more than a dozen different species of bats in southern Idaho, and one of them, in particular, is known for its aggressive, low-flying hunting at night. October is the time...
WATCH: Video Series Shows Why Nobody Should Ever Visit Southern Idaho
There is s new video series out that jokingly shows all the reasons you should never visit Southern Idaho. The video just tells you that there are Californians here and that should be enough to deter you. Should Anyone Visit Southern Idaho. Not really, the videos are actually really well...
Can Anyone Top Twin Falls 2021 Best Halloween Display?
I've been a resident of Twin Falls for many years, and I've seen some incredible Halloween displays in that time. There's one home in Twin Falls that debuted its Halloween decorations for the first time in 2021, and in my opinion, had the best city display by a long shot.
What Would You Do? Winning Millions From the Idaho Lottery
What would you do? What would you do if you were the one to win the lottery jackpot? There are so many options it is hard to decide, but would you do good with the money, be selfish, invest it, or some combination of all the above? Would you stay in Twin Falls or would you move to someplace else? Would you help build up the community or keep it to yourself? There are many options, and while we all have thought about the first thing we'd buy, how would you spend the money if you won half a billion dollars, or even only a hundred million? You could help change lives and communities, or you could move away or change just your life. What would you do with that amount of money?
Cow Found Mutilated in Lincoln County
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says a cow was recently found mutilated near Richfield. The Sheriff's Office, posted on social media warning others in the area to take precautions and set up remote cameras after the cow was found recently north of the small community made up of ranches and farms. The owners reported the cow had been killed and "had unmentionable things done to it." The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information that will help with the investigation, 208-886-2250.
Jerome Police Seek Public Help in Shooting Investigation
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Jerome Police Department has released home security video related to a shooting that injured a young man in late September hoping the public can identify the suspect vehicle. The video shows two cars go by on the street, one the victim's car and the suspect car on September 24, a little before 5 p.m. Shortly after the two vehicles go by Jerome Police say five gunshots can be heard. The 22-year-old male victim was taken to the hospital and treated, however police say he is not cooperating with the investigation. Jerome Police say the shooting happened near an apartment complex on South Davis Street that was hit by bullets. Residents told officers there had been a shooting there a week before. Investigators hope someone might be able to identify the car and possibly the suspect in the video. Anyone who leaves a tip can remain anonymous if they want to. If you have any information call Jerome Police at 208-324-4328 (messages can also be sent via Facebook). See video below:
