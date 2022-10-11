Read full article on original website
Noah Centineo Recalls the Humorous 'Black Adam' Scene That Caused Him to Dislocate His Arm Twice (Exclusive)
Noah Centineo is a glutton for punishment. Not only did the Black Adam star dislocate his arm once while filming a running scene, he dislocated it again when he celebrated his arm locking back into place!. The 26-year-old actor recalled the hilarious incident at the Black Adam premiere Wednesday night...
Lenny Kravitz Jokes About Joining 'Magic Mike' With Daughter Zoe's Boyfriend, Channing Tatum (Exclusive)
Lenny Kravitz is, apparently, not afraid of sharing the occasional thirst trip -- especially when it could lead to a big project!. The 58-year-old rocker flashes his abs in the trailer for Shotgun Weddingand on Instagram, where his shirtless photos have garnered a hilarious response from his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and even her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.
'The Big Bang Theory' Tell-All: Kaley Cuoco Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg and More On-Set Secrets (Exclusive)
AsThe Big Bang Theory celebrates its 15th anniversary, a new tell-all book is peeling back the curtain on never-before-heard stories and revelations from the hit CBS comedy's 12-season run. The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, available now, chronicles the behind-the-scenes tales you may...
'The Challenge' Star Johnny Bananas Has a Message for His Haters Who Think He Should Leave the Show (Exclusive
Johnny Bananas' competitive flame has been reignited. The Challenge star -- who turned 40 in June -- recently spoke with ET's Ash Crossan about his longevity on reality TV and the pressure he feels for the upcoming The Challenge: Ride or Dies competition. "Listen, to say the weight of the...
Kyle Richards Praises 'Maternal' Jamie Lee Curtis: 'She's Always There for Me' (Exclusive)
A friendship built over decades! Kyle Richards has nothing but love and gratitude for her Halloween franchise co-star and friend, Jamie Lee Curtis. Richards walked the red carpet at the premiere of Halloween Ends at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about the end of the horror trilogy, and how her relationship with Curtis has evolved throughout their years together.
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Tease the Most Shocking Moment of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (Exclusive)
It's almost time to watch a whole new group of hopefuls search for love without ever seeing the other person's face. Love Is Blind is returning to Netflix for season 3, this time featuring singles from Dallas, Texas, and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey couldn't be more excited. "That’s the...
'The Watcher' Cast on Recreating the Real-Life Stalker Story With a Ryan Murphy Twist (Exclusive)
Now streaming on Netflix, The Watcher is a chilling limited series based on the twisted real-life events surrounding an idyllic family home in Westfield, New Jersey, and a mysterious stalker known only as “The Watcher.” Adapted by creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and others, the end result is a sinister and terrifying story that gives the true-crime genre a spooky and psychological twist.
'Feud' Season 2: A Guide to the 'Lineup of Extraordinary Women' in the Truman Capote-Centric Installment
Feud, Ryan Murphy’s historical anthology, is finally back with season 2. After a five-year gap, the FX series returns with an all-new, star-studded installment called Capote’s Women, with the focus on the falling out between notorious writer Truman Capote and several of his female friends, including Ann Woodward, Babe Paley, CZ Guest, Gloria Guinness, Joanne Carson and Slim Keith.
Rob Lowe Looks Back on The Moment He Thought His Career Was Over (Exclusive)
Rob Lowe has come a long way. The 58-year-old actor rocketed to fame in 1983's The Outsiders and has since enjoyed an enviable career by any standards, but Lowe admits that even he worried that his career might be over at one point in the '90s. "One day I woke...
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Yolanda Hadid Reflects on 'Hurtful' Toll 'Real Housewives' Took on Her (Exclusive)
Yolanda Hadid is opening up about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and the impact it had on her psyche and her mental health. The TV personality and former fashion model spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, after appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day.
'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Jay's Friends May Be Part of a Cult (Exclusive)
Things get very interesting on Thursday's episode of Ghosts when the ghosts suspect that one of Jay's friends could be -- keyword being "could be" -- the leader of a cult. And, to make matters more complicated, the rest of his pals may be part of it too. ET exclusively...
Chloë Grace Moretz on What She Hopes Fans Took Away From Her Addressing 'Family Guy' Meme (Exclusive)
Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about what she hopes fans take away from her recently addressing the horrific Family Guy meme that was a total "headf**k," and she can sum it up with just two words -- more compassion. While walking the red carpet for Prime Video's The...
T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Reached Out to Him After 'Deadpool' Comments
T.J. Miller has settled his beef with Ryan Reynolds. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, the controversial actor said that his Deadpool co-star reached out to him after he claimed that Reynolds did not like him. ET previously reached out to Reynolds for comment. "It was...
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds Get 'Spirited' in New Trailer for 'A Christmas Carol' Reimagining
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are ready to kick off the holiday season. The duo tap their hearts out in the new trailer for Spirited, a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol. The Apple TV+ film also stars Octavia Spencer and will hit theaters on Nov. 11 followed by a streaming premiere on Nov. 18.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have 'True Lies' Reunion at Her Hand and Footprint Ceremony
Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are together again, nearly 30 years after they portrayed husband and wife in James Cameron's True Lies movie. On Wednesday, the 63-year-old actress was honored during her hand-and-footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, and Schwarzenegger was there to celebrate right along with her. The two posed together and even shared a kiss. Curtis wore a cream-colored suit, while her 75-year-old former co-star sported jeans, a dark blazer and a black button-down shirt.
Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on 'Emotional' Goodbye to Laurie Strode With 'Halloween Ends' (Exclusive)
Over 40 years after Jamie Lee Curtis originated the role of Laurie Strode in the 1978 film Halloween, the franchise is coming to a close with Halloween Ends. The film, which is the final installment in director David Gordon Green’s trilogy, also marks Lee’s last turn as the former babysitter stalked by the masked killer Michael Myers.
Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Sister Act 3’ Dream Casting Includes Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and More
Your prayers have been answered, Sister Act fans! Not only is Whoopi Goldberg certain that a third installment will happen -- she's already drafting up her dream cast!. During an appearance on Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with host Charlamagne Tha God, the 66-year-old actress shared that she has a list of people she would love to see come in to join the cast for Sister Act 3, including Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and "the girl with the chest. What's her name?"
Angelina Jolie's Heartfelt Emotional Email to Brad Pitt Resurfaces in TikTok Video
Amid continuing legal troubles between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, an email the 47-year-old actress wrote to her ex-husband in January 2021 has resurfaced on TikTok. ET has since found the email in a court document. The message begins with Jolie saying she's "putting this in writing so not to...
Issa Rae Says Ezra Miller Scandal Is a 'Clear Example' of How Hollywood Will 'Protect Offenders'
Issa Rae has always been very candid about her views on Hollywood's machinations, and in a new interview with ELLE, the self-proclaimed "media mogul" got very frank about why she believes the entertainment industry is "regressing." When asked what she feels has changed about Hollywood in a post-#MeToo era, the...
