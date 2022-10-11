Read full article on original website
Yordan Alvarez stuns Mariners with walk-off homer in Astros' ALDS win
Yordan Alvarez propelled the Houston Astros to victory in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with a walk-off homer against the Seattle Mariners.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
It’s Luis Castillo vs. Dusty Baker in today’s Mariners/Astros ALDS game
If you are at all the nostalgic type, you’ve reveled at watching Eugenio Suarez sock doubles and homers for the Seattle Mariners so far this postseason. You caught Raisel Iglesias on the mound for Atlanta in the NLDS, noticed Brandon Drury hitting cleanup for the San Diego Padres against Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers, and enjoyed Nick Castellanos bonking a trio of hits for the Philadelphia Phillies the other day.
LIVE UPDATES: Bregman extends Astros lead to 4-2 over Mariners in Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez wrecked the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen strategy with one colossal swing on Tuesday, giving the Houston Astros an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray...
MLB Divisional Series top plays: Mariners-Astros, Phillies-Braves
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
