ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
sdpb.org

Building a memorial for Rapid City's lost children

This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Remembering Kevin Locke and Rapid City's lost children

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. We continue our analysis of the SDSU Poll. Director David Wiltse returns to discuss how South Dakotans feel about marijuana and Medicaid. We Meet the Candidates for state...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Society
City
Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
City
Pine Ridge, SD
KEVN

FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’

STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
MEADE COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakota People#Native#The Lakota Media Summit#Americans
kotatv.com

14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
RAPID CITY, SD
tsln.com

Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale

Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
International Relations
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
newscenter1.tv

RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective

RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
RAPID CITY, SD
onidawatchman.com

Terry Lee Buchholz

Terry Lee Buchholz, 75, of Rapid City passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Feigum Funeral Home with inurnment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. His service will also be available at www.feigumfh.com. Terry was born...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Social Security recipients to get bigger checks in 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the U.S. Government announced a historic increase to Social Security benefits due to rising inflation. Millions of people will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits, meaning some individuals could be seeing more than $140 added to their pockets. Inflation has caused the price...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy