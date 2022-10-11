Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Building a memorial for Rapid City's lost children
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.
sdpb.org
Remembering Kevin Locke and Rapid City's lost children
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. We continue our analysis of the SDSU Poll. Director David Wiltse returns to discuss how South Dakotans feel about marijuana and Medicaid. We Meet the Candidates for state...
KEVN
High school sweethearts rekindle their love 46 years later in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all remember our first love. For many, it came in the form of a high school sweetheart and many of us also remember how that relationship came to an end. “I was the high school cheerleader and Jim was in athletics, football player, and...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
KEVN
FLDS Mormon girls rescued by Custer Couple
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Real Estate: Check out these 3 homes in the Black Hills area listed for under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — If you are looking for a new home, consider checking out these three houses in the Black Hills area that are all listed under $500,000. These listings will have open houses over the weekend as well. For more open house events in the Black Hills,...
kotatv.com
New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
kotatv.com
14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart mourned by family and friends
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday afternoon family and friends gathered at the intersection of East Van Buren and North LaCrosse Street to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Neveah Brave Heart who died tragically in a hit and run in the early morning hours. Family and friends invited Darla Black...
kotatv.com
Vast majority of gun deaths in South Dakota are suicides
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 113 people in South Dakota died by gun violence; averaging more than two people every week. The startling fact is that 87 percent of those deaths were by suicide. “The highest firearm suicide rates...
tsln.com
Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale
Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
onidawatchman.com
Terry Lee Buchholz
Terry Lee Buchholz, 75, of Rapid City passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Feigum Funeral Home with inurnment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt. His service will also be available at www.feigumfh.com. Terry was born...
KEVN
Social Security recipients to get bigger checks in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday the U.S. Government announced a historic increase to Social Security benefits due to rising inflation. Millions of people will receive an 8.7% boost in their benefits, meaning some individuals could be seeing more than $140 added to their pockets. Inflation has caused the price...
South Dakota Teenager Nails Her Audition on “The Voice”
When you're 16-years-old, you're normally just learning how to drive or figuring out what career you're interested in. For one Rapid City 16-year-old, she did something pretty extraordinary. She just sang her heart out for one of television's biggest singing competitions. Rowan Grace is a Rapid City native who currently...
newscenter1.tv
When can you tune in for Rowan Grace’s next performance on NBC’s The Voice?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve been wondering when you’ll get to see Rowan Grace on The Voice again, her next appearance will be in the knockout rounds. The rounds will air Tuesday, Nov.1, Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 on NewsCenter1. After her two performances,...
newscenter1.tv
The important meanings behind different colored pumpkins and candy buckets
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While it’s common to see a number of orange pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, some places might have different colored pumpkins. The different colors like teal and purple might signify something important about the residents of a house or even the kids who are trick or treating.
