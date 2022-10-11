This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The organization "Remembering the Children" is developing a memorial to honor the countless children who died while attending Indian Boarding Schools from the 1800s to 1960s. It will occupy the place where children who attended the Rapid City boarding school are said to be buried. The memorial was conceived with input from survivors, tribal leaders, elders, and spiritual advisers.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO