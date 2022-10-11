Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Ticket Prices Increased for Disneyland Resort
Ticket prices for Disneyland Resort have now been increased. The prices vary based on the date, but have increased by an average of $10 per ticket. The lowest price available is still $104, but select dates that were previously $104 have been raised to $114. Prices range from $104 to $179.
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
WDW News Today
Full List of Disney Christmas 2022 Merchandise at Tokyo Disney Resort with Prices
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As the holiday season approaches, Tokyo Disney Resort has revealed its full slate of Disney Christmas merchandise coming to the parks November 7, and we have details on them all!. Mickey Stuffed Badge – ¥2500 ($17.11)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
BREAKING: MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland Resort on October 26
We now know MagicBand+ will launch at Disneyland Resort on October 26. Magic Key Holders, DVC, and Cast Members will have early access. Bands will go on sale on October 19 for those select groups. On October 26, all guests will be able to purchase MagicBand+ at the following locations:
WDW News Today
Price Increases Hit Walt Disney World & Disneyland Resort, Genie+ Switches to Date-Based Rates, Menu Changes Come to Resort Hotels, and More: Daily Recap (10/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Being Slowly Rethemed
The Hello Kitty theming of the Hello Kitty store at Universal Studios Florida is being dismantled, with plans to remove Hello Kitty from the location entirely. We noticed construction inside the store during our recent Halloween Horror Nights visit. Crew members were working quickly to knock out sections of the...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Fantasmic!’ Returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November 2022
“Fantasmic!” will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios after two years in November. An exact date has not been announced. It was previously announced the nighttime spectacular would return in 2022. Upon its return, it will feature a new sequence. No details have been officially announced, but the concept...
WDW News Today
Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection Drops at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. After it came to Florida more than a month ago, the Vans x Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collection has finally dropped at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Disney Dress Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Minnie Ear Headband Price Increased by $5 at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Price increases have hit Walt Disney World in more ways than one this week. As of today, October 13, the price of most Minnie ear headbands has increased by $5, from $29.99 to $34.99. Signs next to...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Materializes at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even the fanciest of us might have a little love for the parks, which is why we were spooked to see a new Haunted Mansion cheese board at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Tokyo Disney Resort Offers Limited Time Discount on Tickets for Vaccinated Guests
As part of an effort by the Japanese government to generate demand in the event industry, Tokyo Disney Resort is offering discounted tickets for vaccinated guests for a limited time. Sales opened today, which caused ticketing website to crash. Through the “Wakuwari” discount program, vaccinated guests can save 20% on...
WDW News Today
Limited Release Pins including “The Jungle Book” 55th, “Star Wars” Tatooine, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Disney Anniversary Animators Box, and More Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. On a recent visit to the Disneyland Resort, we found a flood of new, limited-release pins throughout the Disneyland Resort including ones from “The Jungle Book” 55th Anniversary, “Star Wars” Tatooine collection, “Avatar,” “Tron,” Art Board Series, Mirrorverse, and more!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Members Will Receive Both Theme Park Admission and Disney+ Bundle in 2023
Disney is walking back a controversial decision that offered Cast Members a choice between a Main Gate Pass (for theme park admission) or a Disney+ bundle subscription. They have confirmed that in 2023, Cast Members will get both. The Disney Parks Main Entrance Pass grants Cast Members the ability to...
WDW News Today
New Dishes and Drinks Coming to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort
Menu changes are coming to three venues at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort. All the new items are available starting today. Lowcountry Seafood Boil: shrimp, mussels, and Andouille sausage with corn on the cob and potatoes simmered in a spicy Cajun broth, served with a toasted baguette. Blackened Prime Rib:...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at Mickey & Minnie’s New Christmas Costumes for Disneyland Resort
Disney is releasing more information about celebrating the holiday season at Disneyland Resort and gave a first look at Mickey & Minnie’s new costumes. “Celebrating the season with their snazzy style, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will don their holiday finest and newest fashions in Town Square at Disneyland park! These festive new looks reflect this year’s warm, vintage-inspired holiday celebration. In classic red and green, their holiday attire is being designed in wintry textures and patterns such as velvet, chenille, herringbone and plaid, and accented with gold for a touch of sparkle.”
WDW News Today
Figment Cuddleez Plush Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Dreams are where the imagination goes to play, so it’s only fitting that a Figment Cuddleez plush has flown into Walt Disney World!. Figment Cuddleez Plush – $39.99. The plush shows EPCOT’s beloved purple dragon...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Introduces Date-Based Variable Pricing for Genie+ Service
Like Disneyland, Walt Disney World has now introduced date-based variable pricing for the Disney Genie+ service. The lowest prices still begin at $15 but will vary up to $22 per person, per day depending on the day. Genie+ can only be purchased on the day of your visit, and Disney recommends checking the My Disney Experience app for the current pricing.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Prices Increased at Most Food & Beverage Venues Across Walt Disney World Resort
Prices on food and beverage across Walt Disney World Resort have been raised today. The price increases are in place at nearly every restaurant on property. Alcoholic beverages have increased by approximately $0.30-$2.50 each. For example, the Hang Ten Mojito at Typhoon Lagoon increased from $14 to $14.50, but the Black Cherry Lemonade increased from $13 to $15.50.
WDW News Today
‘Beignet All Day’ Loungefly Scented Ear Headband, T-Shirt and More Debut at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Let’s be honest: there’s no shame in craving a beignet. Luckily, you can show off your love for these sweet treats with new “Beignet All Day” merchandise at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter.
