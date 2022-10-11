Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
CBS 58
Repeat traffic offender charged with 45th citation in the past 5 years
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A repeat traffic offender has been charged again for driving while his license was revoked. Anthony Szablewski has racked up 45 citations in the past five years. He has been ticketed for speeding, reckless driving, operating while under the influence and more. Over the summer, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha attempted armed robbery, police pursuit; 4 in custody
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 12 following an attempted armed robbery and police pursuit in Waukesha. According to police, at approximately 5:25 pm officers responded to an armed robbery in progress on Sunset Drive near West Avenue. The victim reported two suspects had jumped out of their vehicle with a firearm and demanded personal items as well as his vehicle. These suspects were not able to take the victim's vehicle and fled in the vehicle they arrived in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting incident; police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. - Racine investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Officials say the incident happened at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Despite the number of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting in Kenosha; 1 dead, no arrests
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead after a shooting near 24th Avenue and Roosevelt in Kenosha Thursday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a 40-year-old Kenosha resident was transported to a hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects are in custody. If...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
4 drivers receive $10K fine for egregious reckless driving in West Allis
Reckless driving citations typically come with a $200 fine in Wisconsin, but West Allis is utilizing a different citation to significantly increase the cost for the most egregious offenses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. The pastor's church, Grace Lutheran in downtown Milwaukee, identified the victim as Pastor Aaron Strong. Police said the speeding driver who...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
'Not a random act': Kenosha man killed near 24th and 63rd
The Kenosha Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th and Wells fatal crash; 1 dead, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - One Milwaukee man is dead and another was arrested after a crash Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police said a 22-year-old man was speeding east on Wells Street when he ran a red light at 10th Street around 9 a.m. – crashing into a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 40-year-old man, was headed north on 10th Street and had the green light.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man fatally shot, 25th and Maple, 2nd man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 24, died at the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near 25th and Maple. Police said shots were fired around 7:15 p.m. A Milwaukee man, 21, was arrested. Police said a firearm was recovered. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.
WISN
Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
nbc15.com
Missing Greendale man found dead in car crash
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A man reported missing by the Greendale Police Department was found dead in a crashed car off of I-94 near Marshall, early Thursday. Wisconsin State Patrol says they received information from Greendale P.D. on the location of the his phone after pinging it. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant's 50-minute rant, calls for dismissal
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Prosecutors in the Darrell Brooks trial on Thursday, Oct. 13 picked up where they left off when severe weather interrupted witness testimony tied to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy in November 2021. Brooks went on a 50-minute rant late Thursday morning, calling for the dismissal of the case against him in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, citing a number of reasons why proceedings shouldn't continue. Judge Dorow denied the request, stating, "This trial will keep going."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armor Correctional convicted, Terrill Thomas jail death
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. was convicted on all counts Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas. Thomas, 38, was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April 2016. He faced felony charges in the case, but on April 24, 2016, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell after spending a week without water -- his death ruled a homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward burglary, man wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a Historic Third Ward burglary that happened Sept. 8. Police said the man broke into a business near Jefferson and Menomonee around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 and took property. He's described as African American between the ages of 30 and 40.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded near Fond du Lac and Beale
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Wednesday night, Oct. 12 near Fond du Lac Avenue and Beale Street in Milwaukee. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Police say a 24-year-old woman from Chicago was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 31-year-old...
