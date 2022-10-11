VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released information about several crimes that took place in the city over the past few days. VPD says officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street. According to the department, the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit. The department is still investigating the crime.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO