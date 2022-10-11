ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson sees seven homicides over five days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a spate of homicides that began late last week and continued through Monday. On Thursday, Oct. 6, police responded to a shooting at Fernwood and Alamo. Leonarda White Jr., 22, had been walking home when a black Honda approached and an occupant of the vehicle shot him multiple times. White was transported to UMMC hospital and succumbed the following day to his injuries. Police have no suspects or motive, according to a press release received Wednesday, Oct. 12, by WLBT.
WLBT

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man’s body was found on Hickory Drive in Jackson Thursday. According to the Jackson Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times. The name of the man has not been released. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
WJTV 12

JPD: Man arrested for deadly shooting, other charges

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV)-Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with armed robbery of a business, homicide, and aggravated assault. According to Officer Sam Brown, 37-year-old Robert Anderson is charged with armed robbery of Walgreens located at 2896 McDowell Road. Brown said Anderson is also charged with homicide in the death of 27-year-old Carrie Flemming. […]
WAPT

Jackson police officer sitting in vehicle when someone opened fire, chief says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis said one of his officers was sitting in his cruiser when someone opened fire on him. The officer was not injured. Davis said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue. The officer drove to Livingston Road, near the Jackson Medical Mall, after the incident, police said.
WJTV 12

Man arrested for homicide on Hospital Drive

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection to a homicide and other crimes on Tuesday. Officer Sam Brown said Robert Anderson has been charged in connection to the homicide on Hospital Drive. Carrie Flemming, 27, was shot and killed during the incident. Anderson has also been charged in connection to […]
WJTV 12

Deputies investigate multiple Holmes County shootings

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating multiple shootings, including the shooting death of a teenager. Sheriff Willie March said the teen was shot and killed inside his home in Durant on Monday, October 10. According to the sheriff, the suspect(s) shot into the home from the outside and hit the teenager. […]
WAPT

9-year-old killed in an accidental shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed a 9-year-old child. According to Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn, the shooting was reported Wednesday evening at the Graystone Hills apartment complex on Chadwick Drive. Hearn said the unidentified child was accidentally shot by another 9-year-old after returning...
WLBT

Rankin Co. business owner arrested for aggravated assault

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood businessman has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault. Jason Todd Mardis, 53, was arrested Oct. 7 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Flowood Police confirmed they had been waiting to arrest Mardis when he got off of his private jet. Flowood...
WLBT

Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
WLBT

Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child both died after she was shot in Jackson. According to police, Aaliyah Parker, 25, who was 12 weeks pregnant, was shot in the head on Sunday, October 9, on Cox Street. An emergency C-section was performed to try to...
WLBT

JPD car hit by bullet while parked at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city police cruiser was struck by a bullet Tuesday night. The officer was leaving a gas station parking lot at Woodrow Wilson and Bailey when he heard a bullet strike the vehicle. He was uninjured and police don’t believe he had been deliberately targeted....
WLBT

Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
WJTV 12

Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
WLBT

Suspects steal vehicle at convenience store in Vicksburg; vehicle later involved in I-20 crash

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released information about several crimes that took place in the city over the past few days. VPD says officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street. According to the department, the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit. The department is still investigating the crime.
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Madison County Journal

Man barricades in Annandale home

ANNANDALE — A man who barricaded himself in his home here over the weekend threatening suicide was uninjured physically but hospitalized for treatment, the authorities said. Madison police responded to a call in which a male subject was threatening suicide on Annandale Parkway Saturday evening, Madison Police reported. Madison...
