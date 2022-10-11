ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine

TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall

I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
MISSOURI STATE
KVOE

Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall

Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
kchi.com

RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Of The Night#The Cooler
FOX2Now

3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri

A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOMU

Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths

Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12

Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.

Comments / 0

Community Policy