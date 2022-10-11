Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
KVOE
Marginal severe weather risk Tuesday unlikely to bring drought-breaking rainfall
Thunderstorm chances are in the area forecast Monday night into Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center says there is an outside chance of a severe storm Tuesday. The SPC says storms may develop across the eastern half of Kansas by late afternoon and move into Missouri. Storms may bring hail and marginally severe winds up to 60 mph.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
What to do if you hit a deer with your vehicle in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.
KOMU
Farmers, energy advocates continue to battle over Grain Belt Express addition
COLUMBIA - The proposed Tiger Connector energy line plans to bring new sources of power to central Missouri, but some farmers are working to stop the project from coming to fruition. The new transmission line has become a point of contention for many mid-Missouri farmers and landowners. The project is...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO LIMIT HIGHWAY 23 TO ONE-LANE SOUTH OF SPIRIT GATE AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is scheduled to limit Highway 23 to one-lane south of the Spirit Gate at Whiteman Air Force Base after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11. According to communications from Whiteman Air Force Base, MoDot will be taking pavement samples and flaggers will be directing traffic....
KOMU
Columbia no exception as mountain biking gains popularity among Missouri youths
Mountain biking is making waves across Missouri, and Columbia is becoming a hotbed for the sport. As the sun shined and a light breeze drifted over the water, over 300 boys and girls thundered over the finish line Sunday at the Binder Lake Bash in Jefferson City. The race, which was a part of the greater Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League circuit, was the fourth of the season and drew competitors from across Missouri.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home after two-week deployment in Florida
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 returned home Wednesday afternoon, 13 days after the unit was deployed to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, to help with hurricane recovery. The crew of 55 firefighters was demobilized from that location on Sunday, Oct. 9, after helping locals recover from the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.
KOMU
22-year-old man found dead two days after Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Caleb Berkaw, a 22-year-old from Big Spring, was found dead following a crash on Route J Monday night. He was discovered two days after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Berkaw traveled off the right side of the road while negotiating a...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, October 12
Missouri organizations take opposing stances on recreational marijuana legalization. The last day to register to vote in Missouri's midterm election is Wednesday, and multiple organizations in the state have taken public stances leading up to this vote about Amendment 3 in particular. A majority "yes" vote on Amendment 3 means...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
