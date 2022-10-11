Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Latest SDSU Poll shows signs of polarization in South Dakota
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show In the Moment with Lori Walsh. The race is tight for the next South Dakota governor, and voters are unlikely to change their minds. That's according tothe latest results from the SDSU Poll. A poll released earlier this week...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota voter poll shows recreational marijuana projections too close to call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Five hundred sixty-five registered South Dakota voters answered questions about their thoughts on recreational marijuana and their plans to vote on November 8th. The SDSU Poll findings, released in part by David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science, reveal that the results on Initiated...
KELOLAND TV
SD governor candidates disagree on ‘pot’ measure
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the three candidates seeking to be the next governor of South Dakota are in favor of making marijuana legal for adults in much the same way that alcohol is. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint support Initiated Measure 27 that will also...
kotatv.com
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected.
South Dakota signals the end of an era on Medicaid expansion
Eleven other states have not expanded Medicaid, but only three — Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming — allow voters to collect signatures for a ballot measure, and none appear likely to do so in the near term.
sdpb.org
Poll finds majority of South Dakotans favor more abortion exceptions
A new poll suggests a significant majority of South Dakotans believe the state’s abortion laws should allow more exceptions. The SDSU Poll released Wednesday found 74% of South Dakotans support access to abortion in cases of rape or incest. The state’s trigger law that went into effect after the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU poll shows tight race for South Dakota governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A poll conducted by South Dakota State University shows the race for South Dakota’s Governor’s seat might be closer than expected. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls.
gowatertown.net
Recreational marijuana supporters announce SD tour in support of IM 27 (Audio)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Supporters of the recreational marijuana issue on the November ballot in South Dakota (Initiated Measure 27), have announced plans for a statewide tour to drum up support for the question, and encourage people to register to vote. Matthew Schweich is director of the group, “South Dakotans for...
sdpb.org
IM 27 supporters tout internal polling showing support for recreational marijuana
Supporters of an effort to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota say voters narrowly support their measure despite recent polling showing the opposite. Matthew Schweich is the campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws. He’s pushing back against a recent poll by South Dakota News Watch that shows a majority of voters oppose legalizing recreational marijuana sales.
sdpb.org
Analysis: Is Governor Kristi Noem an election denier?
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Our panel today includes Michael Card, Ph.D., emeritus professor of public policy and management at the University of South Dakota, and Tom Dempster, former South Dakota lawmaker. Up first, we hear audio from...
KELOLAND TV
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota has 2 districts with slow internet - here are the 2 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in South Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sdpb.org
Expired state COVID declaration results in $75M less food stamp aid
Cutting the state tax on groceries to alleviate pressures for increased costs for food is dominating the South Dakota’s governor’s race. However, the state has skipped out on millions in additional food stamp benefits for low-income residents. Due to the federal public health declaration for COVID-19, the U.S....
sdpb.org
USDA awards South Dakota $2.4 million to improve rural health care services
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development will award $2.4 million in grants for health care facilities in rural communities in South Dakota. USDA Rural Development South Dakota State Director Nikki Gronli announced the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Wednesday. “The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants support rural communities in...
newscenter1.tv
Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakotans own a lot of guns but, compared to other states, they rarely ever use them against other people. According to the latest data from the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders out of any state in the nation for which data is available at only 40.8%. This means that less than half of murders in the state use any kind of gun.
Don’t You Dare Shoot or Trap These Birds in South Dakota
South Dakota is home to a wide variety of birds. Some are native to the Mount Rushmore State, while others are just passing through. When it comes to our state, there are some very specific guidelines in place that prohibit the hunting and trapping of certain birds. Obviously, pheasants, grouse,...
KELOLAND TV
Backup help for 911 system in South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The group that oversees South Dakota’s system for handling emergency phone calls and text messages is again considering whether to invest in a backup system. The state 911 Coordination Board on Wednesday discussed the possible purchase of one from INdigital Telecom. The purpose would...
KELOLAND TV
Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
