Oregon State

KTVL

Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
KTVL

'Super clams' help clean polluted Florida water

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — The conditions for wildlife in the Indian River Lagoon near the Atlantic coast of Florida have deteriorated over the last few years leaving scientists scrambling to find ways to clean the water. Experts may have an answer in the form of what they're calling...
KTVL

Interstate 5 to divert traffic near the California border overnight for road repair

ASHLAND — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced an overnight detour on Interstate 5 northbound from the California border to exit 6 on Oct. 10 and 11. All northbound traffic between these locations will be diverted between between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. onto Old Siskiyou Highway (OR 273) between the Exit 1 near the border to the Mt. Ashland Exit, ODOT said.
KTVL

USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
KTVL

How to prevent bear encounters this fall

Medford, Ore. — Bear sightings have become quite frequent in recent weeks in southern Oregon, with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife receiving a high frequency of bear complaints in neighborhoods in the valley. "We’ve seen an increase in bear complaints throughout the Rogue valley all summer," said...
