Insurance experts warn Floridians to watch premiums following Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Following Hurricane Ian, insurance experts are warning Northwest Florida residents to watch their premiums. While the storm didn't directly impact the area, analysts say claims made from Ian will surely impact insurance rates for customers statewide. Insurance experts WEAR spoke to are urging residents...
Anti-trafficking foundation donates $14,000 to Southern Oregon law enforcement
SOUTHERN OREGON — The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) received a generous donation today to support the mission of protecting children from abuse and exploitation. The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation Hope Action Plan presented a check for $14,000 to purchase equipment used to enhance SOCET's investigative capabilities. "We...
'Super clams' help clean polluted Florida water
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) — The conditions for wildlife in the Indian River Lagoon near the Atlantic coast of Florida have deteriorated over the last few years leaving scientists scrambling to find ways to clean the water. Experts may have an answer in the form of what they're calling...
Preview at the new defensible space law coming into play in 2023
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Homeowners or those looking to buy a house in the future might now also have to consider California's new defensible space law that is going to be put in action in the new year. Coming this January, a new law will be coming into place and...
Interstate 5 to divert traffic near the California border overnight for road repair
ASHLAND — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced an overnight detour on Interstate 5 northbound from the California border to exit 6 on Oct. 10 and 11. All northbound traffic between these locations will be diverted between between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. onto Old Siskiyou Highway (OR 273) between the Exit 1 near the border to the Mt. Ashland Exit, ODOT said.
Families who lost loved ones to suicide say Measure 114 can help save people in crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Families who lost loved ones to suicide by gun say Measure 114 can help save more lives. Measure 114 is highly debated. Of the three candidates for Oregon governor, only Democrat Tina Kotek says she plans to vote in favor of it. In KATU's gubernatorial debate,...
USDA invests millions to bring high-speed internet to rural Oregon
OREGON CITY, Ore. — A major investment in bringing high-speed reliable internet to rural communities in Oregon was announced Tuesday. Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh joined U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, in Oregon City where they announced $7 million in funding for Clear Creek Communications, a century-old provider in that area.
How to prevent bear encounters this fall
Medford, Ore. — Bear sightings have become quite frequent in recent weeks in southern Oregon, with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife receiving a high frequency of bear complaints in neighborhoods in the valley. "We’ve seen an increase in bear complaints throughout the Rogue valley all summer," said...
Expert: Visits from Biden, Virginia governor attempt to boost profile of Oregon election
SALEM, Ore. — President Joe Biden is set to visit Oregon this weekend and is expected to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek. Meanwhile, her opponent, Republican Christine Drazan announced she expects Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to join her campaign next week. Political analyst Jim Moore says the...
California creates task force to combat illegal cannabis, criminal organizations
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a release that Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated the creation of a task force to address illegal cannabis grows and transnational criminal organizations. "As we have been requesting for years, Siskiyou County urgently needs support and commitment...
