Eugene, OR

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber

A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
OREGON STATE
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
LANE COUNTY, OR
State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions

A proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by producing green hydrogen gas and blending it into natural gas for consumers in Eugene could come with record costs.  If approved, about 2,500 customers of NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, would begin receiving natural gas with 5% hydrogen gas by early 2024.  The company […] The post State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
EUGENE, OR
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons

Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
EUGENE, OR
Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire

PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night. According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13

Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
PLEASANT HILL, OR

