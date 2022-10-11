Read full article on original website
Related
For 4 decades, N.J. daycare center has been a labor of love for this couple
Patricia and Ronald Zeck opened a “little nursery school program” in the basement of their Clarksboro home in 1982. At the time, the total enrollment was two. Later that year, its first graduating class numbered 15. Since then, Toddlers N’ Tots’ enrollment and size have grown considerably....
camdencounty.com
Commissioners To Install Naloxboxes in all Camden County Schools to Protect Students and Staff
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Board of Commissioners joined state and local officials on Thursday to unveil a new program that will install secure Naloxboxes in every school across Camden County. The launch of this program is in direct response to the ongoing opioid public health crisis that took more than 100,000 lives last year throughout the nation and more than 300 residents in Camden County. In addition, a 12-year-old student in the county was the victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose earlier this year due to the opioid crisis.
Courageous NJ high school student overcomes hidden disability
Elina Csapo (pronounced Say-Poh) is a 16-year-old high school junior at the Hun School in Princeton. She has been on a journey to adapt and overcome what is known as a "hidden disability". She is afflicted with a condition known as childhood apraxia of speech. Essentially, this rare condition limits...
shorelocalnews.com
Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business
It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
Pigs Wandering Free Around NJ Rescued Weeks Later
Although it was quite the rare occurrence, these pigs weren’t flying: rather, they were found wandering about the grounds of South Jersey, rooting for food and making noise on the loose for nearly a month, officials said. Mount Laurel police and local animal control officials finally corralled the pigs...
shorelocalnews.com
New Businesses Making a Move on Mainland
Local mothers Erin Grant and Crystal Vaccaro recently opened Fringe Boutique in the Linwood Greene Plaza, Linwood. Their collection of brands caters to women of all ages. Erin and Crystal have a love, knowledge, and passion for fashion. They can dress women for any occasion with items that can’t be found at the big box stores. Whether you need to dress for working out, a dinner date, or for a wedding, they have you covered with a one-stop shop that provides personal caring attention.
signsofthetimes.com
Sign Police Come for Bakery’s Moose Mural
An illegal moose mural has been spotted in Medford, NJ, and the town’s zoning board is instructing all units to stand by. You’ll find the brick-wall painting at Maggie Moose Bakery, which Medford officials slapped with a violation notice for infringing on the town’s sign ordinance. Depicting...
Whit
Rowan University Lacks Paid Parental Leave for Professors and Staff
Rowan University does not provide any paid leave for professors who go on maternity leave. Instead, professors must rely on government benefits, state benefits, their accrued paid sick leave and donated leave from other professors to make ends meet while not working. According to the Rowan University Human Resources Leave...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Camden County-owned vineyard producing record number of grapes
BLACKWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- A South Jersey vineyard announced Tuesday it produced a record number of grapes this year to sell to wineries. The vineyard is owned by Camden County's government.County commissioners voted in 2019 to start a vineyard to support South Jersey's growing wine industry.This year's crop harvested more than 7,000 pounds of grapes, a 400% spike from the previous year."It's good for everyone," Camden County Commission Deputy Director Ed McDonnell said. "[The wineries] become tax-paying entities, and they provide a great service for residents of Camden County."Bridie Poerner, who's interning in the county's master gardener program, said growing grapes locally is a more environmentally friendly approach to making wine."I think it can teach people that if you start local and go up, it's basically small approaches to making the environment a better place for the Garden State," Poerner said.Camden County College is also launching a certificate program to prepare students for jobs in the wine-making industry.
Hammonton Gazette
Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home
Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
phillyvoice.com
Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey
Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects. The 8,600-square-foot...
Whit
Rowan University Releases the 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report: Clery Act
On Friday, Oct. 7, Rowan University released its annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2022, as required by law under the Clery Act. The report contains information about campus security and personal safety. This includes crime prevention, public safety authority, crime reporting policies, fire safety, disciplinary procedures and other safety-related matters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another NJ Shore Restaurant is (Almost) Closing For Good in Wildwood
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
WMDT.com
Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
buenaspeaks.org
Buena students, administrators on new dress code
With the new 2022-2023 school year comes a new dress code. The new dress code rules add two new rules: “Strapless and backless tops are not permitted,” and “Sports bras or bralettes may not be worn as tops.” Some students find this code reasonable, while others think these new rules are an overreach of authority by administration.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
Whit
Rowan Chosen to Recieve $315K for Pollution Prevention
On Oct. 6, the grant that will provide Rowan University with $315,000 to fund the pollution prevention project was approved. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Sept. 15 that Rowan has been selected to revise one of the first pollution prevention (P2) grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Infrastructure Law will provide $100 million to fund multiple pollution prevention projects.
Woodbury woman celebrates 103rd birthday with ballroom dancing bash
A Woodbury, New Jersey woman is celebrating more than a century of life and she credits hard work and years of dancing with keeping her young at heart.
camdencounty.com
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center to Host Pet Photo Contest and Will Offer $10 Adoption Fee For a Limited Time
(Blackwood, NJ) – Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center is inviting the public to enter their pets in an online Halloween photo contest to help raise funds for shelter pets. The first-place winner will receive a pet photo shoot with Kat Lucille Photography and the first and second runners up will receive a goodie bag with prizes for their pet.
Comments / 0