Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Study finds COVID vaccinations were significantly protective for children

Children with a pre-existing illness were at highest risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID-19 infection, but those who were vaccinated had a significantly higher level of protection, according to research to be presented on October 9 during the 2022 American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition.
Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection

Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
COVID-19 Vaccines, Boosters and Prior Infection Significantly Reduce Risks

A comprehensive cohort study of COVID-19 data has reinforced the effectiveness of the various vaccines, boosters, and prior infection in protecting against infection, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccination, booster shots and prior infection all were associated with a significant reduction in the risk of infection, hospitalization and death from SARS-CoV-2,...
The COVID-19 Booster’s Public Relations Problem

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. With the rollout this month of a new coronavirus booster, U.S. public health leaders once more face the challenge of persuading Americans that they should roll up their sleeves and get another, possibly better, shot targeted at the omicron strain.
White House urges omicron boosters amid subvariant spread

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – As we head into the colder months, when people will be gathering more often indoors, health and government officials have a message: get the latest coronavirus vaccine. Officials say less than 5% of Americans have gotten the latest coronavirus vaccine and health experts are concerned as...
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Broken Down by Vaccination Status

A recent study broke down hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 in adults between January 2021 and April of this year, based upon vaccination status. We’re starting to see the early signs of a winter surge; cases are rising in the United States and abroad. This winter will be a test. Our first winter in which people have collectively decided “the pandemic is over.”
ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years

(WHNT) — The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday. The national average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36 for the class of 2022, marking the first time since 1991 that the average score dropped below 20.
FDA, CDC clears updated coronavirus booster for children as young as 5

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared Omicron bivalent booster shots for children as young as 5 years old, ahead of an expected winter surge. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the final OK for Pfizer BioNTech Bivalent boosters for kids 5 to 11, and Moderna’s bivalent booster for kids 6 to 17. Children who have received a two-dose primary series of any vaccine and those who've received a booster are eligible to get the updated boosters as long as two months have passed since their last dose, the FDA said in a statement.
