CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO