Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad

One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster

The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Report: Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to active roster

Rookie running back Kevin Harris will be called upon to give the New England Patriots additional backfield depth in Week 6. The sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. With Damien Harris expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury, Harris will serve in a backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr.
Corey Clement
Darrel Williams
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
