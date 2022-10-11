Read full article on original website
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad
One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
Steelers sign CB Duke Dawson to practice squad
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. Dawson was one of a half dozen free agents the Steelers brought in for a workout on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Dawson was the only player among the group who the Steelers signed. This is almost...
Giants injury report: Latest on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson, Kenny Golladay — plus Jamie Gillan (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), S Tony Jefferson (foot), S Jason Pinnock (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) Limited participation: RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder), CB Darnay Holmes (quad), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee/neck), FB...
Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
The Arizona Cardinals Signed K Matt Ammendola & S Chris Banjo to the Active Roster
The Arizona Cardinals announced a handful of roster changes on Wednesday morning. K Matt Ammendola and S Chris Banjo have been signed to the active roster. Additionally, RB Jonathan Ward was placed on the injury reserve list. Arizona has three running backs who are currently not healthy. The injuries in this position resulted in Arizona signing Corey Clement to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Report: Patriots elevate RB Kevin Harris to active roster
Rookie running back Kevin Harris will be called upon to give the New England Patriots additional backfield depth in Week 6. The sixth-round draft pick out of South Carolina was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Thursday, according to ESPN's Field Yates. With Damien Harris expected to miss multiple games due to a hamstring injury, Harris will serve in a backup role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and fellow rookie Pierre Strong Jr.
Colts sign offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe to practice squad
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are signing veteran offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to the practice squad, a source told IndyStar on Tuesday, in a move that adds veteran depth to a position group that has struggled. Indianapolis can elevate Nsekhe to the active roster on game day three times before...
Broncos Bring Back WR Trinity Benson via Practice Squad
Denver dealt Benson to Detroit before the 2021 season.
Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. targeted Michael Gallup-type offer from Rams
Beckham, however, voiced frustration with the Rams’ offer(s) to this point. Some clarity came on what type of proposal the eight-year veteran wide receiver sought emerged Thursday, with NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport noting the UFA pass catcher wanted a Michael Gallup-type deal from the Rams (video link). Despite tearing...
How To Watch Monday Night Football Live in 2022 Without Cable
Monday is the start of the work week but the end of the NFL week, so you can look forward
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: The crazy reason the game may end up getting bumped
Why could the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game be bumped?What’s going on with the Astros series with Seattle?Houston’s Roster for the ALDSSeattle’s Roster for the ALDS. This coming Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL Season. That being said,...
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Excited to Play With DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown is excited to play with DeAndre Hopkins upon his return.
Recruiting: Top Players Continue to Say… “I Committed!” (And Here’s One Headed to the Pac-12!)
The Fall in fastpitch means high school play in some states with most, however, active in club competition across the country. It’s also another very important time of year for older softballers: Recruiting Season!. If you (or someone you know) has recently decided where her college ball will be...
