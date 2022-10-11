“Tribute to Pak 99 all out against Zimbabwe”- Netizens reacts Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer restricts South Africa to a mere 99 in the decider ODI

Read full article on original website
England call up Liam Livingstone for Test tour of Pakistan
England have rolled the dice by calling up white-ball star Liam Livingstone for their Test match tour of Pakistan.Livingstone was the eye-catching name in a 15-man squad for the series in December, joined by fellow newcomer Will Jacks and the returning duo of Keaton Jennings and Ben Duckett.Jennings and Duckett will both be eyeing the opening slot after Alex Lees was axed, an omission flagged by his failure to earn a central contract this week.Livingstone has not played first-class cricket in over a year, increasingly focusing his efforts on the shorter forms after becoming a mainstay of England’s limited-overs side.But,...
Intrigue and upsets on the menu as T20 World Cup begins in Australia
Injuries, recoveries, surprising selections, awe-inspiring feats with bat, ball and in the field, on-pitch controversy and off-field scandal: as the world’s elite cricketers have gathered in Australia over the last couple of weeks all of these boxes have been ticked – and the T20 World Cup has not even started.
Pakistan beats New Zealand by 5 wickets in tri-series final
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Mohammad Nawaz struck an unbeaten 38 from 22 balls to lift Pakistan to a five-wicket win over New Zealand with three balls remaining Friday in the final of the New Zealand Twenty20 Tri-Series. After his 45 from 20 balls in Pakistan’s seven-wicket win over...
T20 World Cup records: Best batting, bowling and team numbers in history ahead of 2022 tournament
The T20 World Cup begins this weekend as the competition's most successful team takes on a real underdog. Sri Lanka, who have more wins than anyone else at this event, face Namibia at Kardinia Park in the opening match of the 2022 tournament in Australia. Yet theirs is a record...
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
England have ‘got the wood’ over Australia, Josh Hazlewood admits
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood admitted England have “got the wood over us” in T20s but rejected the suggestion that will have any impact in their World Cup group match.England guaranteed a third successive T20 series win over Australia on Wednesday, with an eight-run victory at Canberra their sixth in the last seven matches between the teams in the shortest format.While Hazlewood suspects England are one of the biggest threats to Australia’s bid to retain their World Cup crown on home soil, he is adamant recent history will have little bearing when the teams meet in their Super 12s contest...
India Axes Rule on Kashmir Voting Rights After Political Parties' Outcry
SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India scrapped on Thursday a rule granting voting rights to new residents of its Jammu and Kashmir region after widespread anger among political parties, who labelled it a bid to change the demographics of the country's only Muslim-majority region. Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled...
‘We have no dry land left’: impact of Pakistan floods to be felt for years
Muhammad Naeem Khoso lost thousands acres of crops when the torrential downpours that devastated Pakistan in July and August turned his land in Jaffarabad into a lake. “I had invested 40 million rupees (£163,042) into different crops, mostly rice,” he said. “I lost almost everything. The floods have ruined and washed away everything.”
In Britain and India, we must resist the tragic thinking that pits Hindus against Muslims | Chetan Bhatt
The recent disorder in Leicester echoes the ‘communalist’ politics that now dominates India thanks to the ruling BJP, says sociology professor Chetan Bhatt
Australia vs England T20 Game 2: Result, updates, scores and highlights from World Cup warm-up clash
England have made it back-to-back wins against Australia, taking the honours in Canberra by eight runs. Not much was split between the two countries but crucial wickets taken by the Poms proved to be the difference. The two play once more before heading into the Cricket World Cup on Friday...
Series finale washed out, England beats Australia 2-0
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — England settled for a 2-0 series win over Australia in a warmup series for the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup after the third match was washed out on Friday following several delays for rain. England tallied 112 for two in 12 overs after being sent in...
Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
Jamaica out to make people ‘sit up and take notice’ at World Cup
Jamaica captain Ashton Golding says the ‘Reggae Warriors’ are determined to prove they are more than just a “gimmick” when they kick off their inaugural Rugby League World Cup finals campaign against Ireland at Headingley on Sunday.Golding is one of three Super League players – along with Huddersfield Giants team-mates Michael Lawrence and Kieran Rush – in a squad that also features six players from Duhaney Park Red Sharks, the dominant force in Jamaica’s domestic competition.Despite still lacking a single dedicated rugby pitch in the country, Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the finals at the third...
England denied T20 series whitewash over Australia by rain
England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.Woakes had...
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
Hundreds Attend 80-Year-Old ‘Vegetarian’ Crocodile’s Funeral in India After Guarding Temple for Decades
An 80-year-old vegetarian crocodile famous for guarding a Hindu temple in India was celebrated by hundreds during a formal funeral proceeding this week. The crocodile, named Babiya or Babia, had been the sole guardian of the 3,000-year-old Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Ananthapura in Kasaragod, Kerala, for over seven decades, according to Times of India. Sources believe the animal had been suffering from age-related issues.
Soccer: Spain refuses Qatar's request for riot police at World Cup
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Spain will not send riot police to Qatar to help safeguard the upcoming soccer World Cup as had been requested by the Middle Eastern country, the Spanish interior ministry said on Friday.
Nigerian Doctors Recruited To Work In UK Hospitals Lament ‘Exploitation And Slave Labour’
Some Nigerian doctors who were recruited to work in UK hospitals have lamented over alleged exploitation and being overworked. A BBC investigation has revealed that doctors from Nigeria are being recruited by a British healthcare company and expected to work in private hospitals under conditions not allowed in the National Health Service.
