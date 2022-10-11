ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

“Tribute to Pak 99 all out against Zimbabwe”- Netizens reacts Kuldeep Yadav’s 4-fer restricts South Africa to a mere 99 in the decider ODI

By Gouri Das
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England call up Liam Livingstone for Test tour of Pakistan

England have rolled the dice by calling up white-ball star Liam Livingstone for their Test match tour of Pakistan.Livingstone was the eye-catching name in a 15-man squad for the series in December, joined by fellow newcomer Will Jacks and the returning duo of Keaton Jennings and Ben Duckett.Jennings and Duckett will both be eyeing the opening slot after Alex Lees was axed, an omission flagged by his failure to earn a central contract this week.Livingstone has not played first-class cricket in over a year, increasingly focusing his efforts on the shorter forms after becoming a mainstay of England’s limited-overs side.But,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Intrigue and upsets on the menu as T20 World Cup begins in Australia

Injuries, recoveries, surprising selections, awe-inspiring feats with bat, ball and in the field, on-pitch controversy and off-field scandal: as the world’s elite cricketers have gathered in Australia over the last couple of weeks all of these boxes have been ticked – and the T20 World Cup has not even started.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arun Jaitley
Person
Shikhar Dhawan
Person
Washington Sundar
Person
Reeza Hendricks
Person
Kuldeep Yadav
Person
Irfan Pathan
Person
Avinash
Person
Heinrich Klaasen
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives

Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
INDIA
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

England have ‘got the wood’ over Australia, Josh Hazlewood admits

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood admitted England have “got the wood over us” in T20s but rejected the suggestion that will have any impact in their World Cup group match.England guaranteed a third successive T20 series win over Australia on Wednesday, with an eight-run victory at Canberra their sixth in the last seven matches between the teams in the shortest format.While Hazlewood suspects England are one of the biggest threats to Australia’s bid to retain their World Cup crown on home soil, he is adamant recent history will have little bearing when the teams meet in their Super 12s contest...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odi#Zimbabwe#Decider#Indian#South African
US News and World Report

India Axes Rule on Kashmir Voting Rights After Political Parties' Outcry

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India scrapped on Thursday a rule granting voting rights to new residents of its Jammu and Kashmir region after widespread anger among political parties, who labelled it a bid to change the demographics of the country's only Muslim-majority region. Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game

Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jamaica out to make people ‘sit up and take notice’ at World Cup

Jamaica captain Ashton Golding says the ‘Reggae Warriors’ are determined to prove they are more than just a “gimmick” when they kick off their inaugural Rugby League World Cup finals campaign against Ireland at Headingley on Sunday.Golding is one of three Super League players – along with Huddersfield Giants team-mates Michael Lawrence and Kieran Rush – in a squad that also features six players from Duhaney Park Red Sharks, the dominant force in Jamaica’s domestic competition.Despite still lacking a single dedicated rugby pitch in the country, Jamaica became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the finals at the third...
RUGBY
The Independent

England denied T20 series whitewash over Australia by rain

England’s bid to claim a T20 series clean sweep over Australia was denied by intermittent showers at Canberra despite the best efforts of Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls helped England to 112 for two after two downpours had reduced the third T20 to 17 then 12 overs per side, while Ben Stokes was unbeaten on 17 off 10 deliveries.Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method but their hopes of a consolation win were hindered as Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh were snared by Woakes in the first two balls of the reply.Woakes had...
SPORTS
prestigeonline.com

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Hundreds Attend 80-Year-Old ‘Vegetarian’ Crocodile’s Funeral in India After Guarding Temple for Decades

An 80-year-old vegetarian crocodile famous for guarding a Hindu temple in India was celebrated by hundreds during a formal funeral proceeding this week. The crocodile, named Babiya or Babia, had been the sole guardian of the 3,000-year-old Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple at Ananthapura in Kasaragod, Kerala, for over seven decades, according to Times of India. Sources believe the animal had been suffering from age-related issues.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy