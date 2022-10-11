ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

CNBC

Biden designates Camp Hale in Colorado as his first national monument

President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated a World War II-era military site in Colorado as a national monument, a move that will protect the historic region's rare wildlife and plants from development. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will protect more than 50,000 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden creates new national monument in Colorado, restricting use of lands

President Joe Biden established a new national monument on Wednesday encompassing Camp Hale, a former U.S. Army base, and the site of the Continental Divide in north-central Colorado. Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, his first such action since becoming president, to honor military veterans...
COLORADO STATE
Grist

The US has a new national monument

It’s Thursday, October 13, and the United States has a new national monument. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation creating a new national monument on Wednesday, protecting over 50,000 acres of federal land in Colorado. It was a major day for conservation, as the Biden administration also proposed a 20-year ban on mining and drilling on an additional 225,000 acres of public land in the same area.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado

A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Outsider.com

Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire

Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
IDAHO STATE
Smithonian

Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park

Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
ANIMALS
KTSM

Border Refugee Assistance Fund responds to expansion of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bishop of El Paso, the Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz, and the Hope Border Institute have announced the investment of over $100,000 to meet the emergency needs of migrants arriving to Juárez and El Paso. Following the Biden administration’s expansion of Title 42 to include Venezuelans at the US-Mexico […]
EL PASO, TX
entrepreneursbreak.com

RVs Making Boondocking a Worth Remember Experience

If you are a camp lover, you must dream of grabbing your gear, jumping in your rig, and driving far into the wilderness, where you find the relief of being away from cities, people, and the hustle of modern life. If you do this power more often, you can call yourself a boondocker.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
FOX31 Denver

World-renowned mountaineer from Colorado dies in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — The body of a world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison when she triggered a small avalanche, was swept off her feet, and carried down the mountain, according to Morrison.
TELLURIDE, CO
thetrek.co

What is the Triple Crown of Thru-Hiking?

So you’ve heard people refer to the “Triple Crown.” Maybe you’ve even heard people say they’re planning on “Triple Crowning,” or refer to another hiker as a “Triple Crowner.” But what is the Triple Crown of thru-hiking?. Quite simply, the Triple...
TRAVEL

