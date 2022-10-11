Read full article on original website
The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes' sacred land
The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
CNBC
Biden designates Camp Hale in Colorado as his first national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated a World War II-era military site in Colorado as a national monument, a move that will protect the historic region's rare wildlife and plants from development. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will protect more than 50,000 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife...
Washington Examiner
Biden creates new national monument in Colorado, restricting use of lands
President Joe Biden established a new national monument on Wednesday encompassing Camp Hale, a former U.S. Army base, and the site of the Continental Divide in north-central Colorado. Biden signed a proclamation establishing the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, his first such action since becoming president, to honor military veterans...
Grist
The US has a new national monument
It’s Thursday, October 13, and the United States has a new national monument. President Joe Biden signed a proclamation creating a new national monument on Wednesday, protecting over 50,000 acres of federal land in Colorado. It was a major day for conservation, as the Biden administration also proposed a 20-year ban on mining and drilling on an additional 225,000 acres of public land in the same area.
Climber dies after falling from Black Wall rock formation in Colorado
A 22-year-old climber died after falling from a route she was traversing in Clear Creek County, Colorado, authorities said. Maya Humeau, a climber and the daughter of Olympic athletes, died on Tuesday after falling 100 feet from the Black Wall on Mount Spalding, according to KCNC. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said a man who was climbing with Ms Humeau called 911 after the accident. Sheriff's deputies, the Alpine Rescue Team, and Flight for Life Colorado responded to the scene. Initial incident reports suggest Ms Humeau was rappelling down the face of...
AOL Corp
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Grizzly bear knocks over, steps on Washington state hunter in Montana
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
Smithonian
Meet the ‘Forest Ninja Bison’ Living in Grand Canyon National Park
Bison typically spend their lives peacefully munching the tall grasses that grow on America’s vast prairies. But, as humans have encroached on the large, shaggy mammals’ preferred habitat, they’ve taken it upon themselves to find new homes. To that end, many bison, also known as American buffalo,...
6 Beautiful and Affordable Ski Towns To Visit This Winter
While most people hunker down in the winter in their cozy homes and try to stay warm, the adventurous plan winter vacations where they can venture out into the snow and ski -- as well as other winter...
KTSM
Border Refugee Assistance Fund responds to expansion of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bishop of El Paso, the Most Rev. Mark J. Seitz, and the Hope Border Institute have announced the investment of over $100,000 to meet the emergency needs of migrants arriving to Juárez and El Paso. Following the Biden administration’s expansion of Title 42 to include Venezuelans at the US-Mexico […]
13 fascinating facts about Glacier National Park
You’ll be planning your next Rocky Mountain adventure before you’ve finished reading these 13 fascinating Glacier National Park facts
Something fishy happened at a competition in Lake Erie
A regional fishing competition in Lake Erie had a scandal over the weekend when two men put weights inside of the fish they entered to win. The men received further investigation from the District Attorney’s office and were further accused of unlawfully owning animals and attempted theft.
entrepreneursbreak.com
RVs Making Boondocking a Worth Remember Experience
If you are a camp lover, you must dream of grabbing your gear, jumping in your rig, and driving far into the wilderness, where you find the relief of being away from cities, people, and the hustle of modern life. If you do this power more often, you can call yourself a boondocker.
World-renowned mountaineer from Colorado dies in Nepal
KATHMANDU, Nepal (KDVR) — The body of a world-renowned professional ski mountaineer from Telluride was recovered in Nepal Wednesday. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner Jim Morrison when she triggered a small avalanche, was swept off her feet, and carried down the mountain, according to Morrison.
thetrek.co
What is the Triple Crown of Thru-Hiking?
So you’ve heard people refer to the “Triple Crown.” Maybe you’ve even heard people say they’re planning on “Triple Crowning,” or refer to another hiker as a “Triple Crowner.” But what is the Triple Crown of thru-hiking?. Quite simply, the Triple...
worldanimalnews.com
New Bill Aims To Protect Thousands Of Wild Horses & Burros From Being Senselessly Slaughtered Each Year In The United States
The Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Protection Act of 2022 was introduced last Friday. If passed, the important legislation would represent the most meaningful update to federal law governing wild equine management in more than 50 years. The bipartisan bill aims to protect wild horses and burros from slaughter, prioritize...
