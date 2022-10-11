Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
Anxiety screening for kids should begin at age 8, experts say
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- An panel of experts on Tuesday separately issued two recommendations that target anxiety and depression in children and adolescents. One suggests screening for anxiety in youth ages 8 to 18, and the other urges screening for major depressive disorder in adolescents ages 12 to 18. The...
Medical News Today
Can we rewrite fearful memories to treat anxiety?
Memory creation is a complex brain process that involves storing and retrieving information. Memories can be positive or negative. However, the overactivation of negative memories may play a role in mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. Experts believe that identifying and manipulating fear-based memories may...
Panel recommends children 8 and above be screened for anxiety issues
A volunteer panel of experts with the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reaffirmed a view that adolescents between 12 and 18 should be screened for depression.
healthcanal.com
Different Types Of Therapy For Depression, Anxiety & More 2022
Anxiety and depression can coexist; each year, about 40 million adults[1] in America suffer from anxiety and depression. While anxiety[2] can be in the form of general anxiety disorder, specific phobias, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder, depression can emerge as persistent depressive disorder or major depressive disorder. Both conditions...
Medical News Today
PTSD: What you need to know
7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
TODAY.com
New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'
Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Medical News Today
Is depression hereditary? What to know
Research indicates that genes do make some people more likely to develop depression than others. However, it is not a hereditary disease in the same way that some other conditions are. Hereditary diseases occur due to alterations in specific genes or chromosomes. Depression does not occur due to a specific...
Guidelines say kids 8 and older should be screened for anxiety: What parents should know
Children ages 8 and older should be screened by physicians for anxiety, according to new guidelines published Tuesday. The new recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force apply to children who are not showing recognized symptoms of anxiety or depression and who do not have a diagnosed mental health condition.
MedicalXpress
Building 'bravery muscles' to fight rising youth anxiety
Amid the ongoing mental health crisis among America's youth, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft recommendation earlier this year that physicians begin screening children as young as 8 for anxiety. R. Meredith Elkins, an instructor in psychology in Harvard Medical School's Psychiatry Department and co-director of McLean Hospital's McLean Anxiety Mastery Program, which treats children ages 6 to 19, said enhanced screening will allow kids access to proven, effective treatments, while ignoring it can cause the condition to worsen and lead to other mental health ills. She also notes that a complicating factor in this problem, as well as the nation's overall dilemma, is the current shortage of youth mental health care providers. Interview was edited for clarity and length.
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
healio.com
USPSTF finalizes recommendations on anxiety, depression, suicide risk screening in youth
The United States Preventive Services Task Force has released final recommendation statements on anxiety, depression and suicide risk screening in children and adolescents. For the first time, the task force is recommending universal anxiety screening in children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 years, stating that it has a “moderate net benefit.”
studyfinds.org
Meditation could protect older people against Alzheimer’s, study says
CAEN, France — Meditation may protect older people against Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, according to new research. The ancient relaxation technique boosts brainpower among people over 65 years-old, scientists in France say. It can boost attention, awareness, and emotional health – faculties that decline with dementia.
YOGA・
EverydayHealth.com
Anxiety Screening Is About to Become Way More Common in Adults — Here’s What Your Doctors Want You to Know
For the first time, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has issued a draft recommendation that all adults younger than 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, be screened for anxiety disorders by their primary care providers. This draft proposal comes after the task force issued a similar draft recommendation for routine anxiety screening in children and teens earlier this year, which was finalized and published on October 11 in JAMA.
Anxiety disorders are common. Here's what everyone should know about them
All adults under age 65 should be screened for anxiety, according to the influential US Preventive Services Task Force, which issued new draft guidelines last month. This is the first time the national group of experts has recommended anxiety screening for such a broad swath of the American public.
Psych Centra
Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?
Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
Medical News Today
What to know about the Zung self-rating depression scale
The Zung self-rating depression scale is a tool to measure a person’s level of depression. Psychologists and psychiatrists may use the scale to assess people who may be experiencing this condition. The Zung self-rating depression scale is a 20-item questionnaire that people complete themselves. It screens for symptoms that...
Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat
Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
World Mental Health Day: If you're feeling depressed or anxious, you're not alone
Shayla, a 22-year-old from Georgia, said she had days during the coronavirus pandemic when it was a struggle to get out of bed. The part-time college student said she was out of work for a time due to restaurants being closed during the lockdown, and in addition to the financial stress, struggled with not being able to see friends and socialize.
Ginger Zee on how she overcame the stigma of mental health to talk about suicide, therapy
When ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee thinks back to one of the "darkest points' of her struggle with mental health, she thinks of a photo of herself smiling. In the photo, Zee, now ABC News chief meteorologist, is smiling wide as she sits at the desk at her first on-air meteorologist job at a local TV station in Michigan.
