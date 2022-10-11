ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Medical News Today

Why is my anxiety so bad?

Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

Anxiety screening for kids should begin at age 8, experts say

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- An panel of experts on Tuesday separately issued two recommendations that target anxiety and depression in children and adolescents. One suggests screening for anxiety in youth ages 8 to 18, and the other urges screening for major depressive disorder in adolescents ages 12 to 18. The...
KIDS
Medical News Today

Can we rewrite fearful memories to treat anxiety?

Memory creation is a complex brain process that involves storing and retrieving information. Memories can be positive or negative. However, the overactivation of negative memories may play a role in mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. Experts believe that identifying and manipulating fear-based memories may...
MENTAL HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Different Types Of Therapy For Depression, Anxiety & More 2022

Anxiety and depression can coexist; each year, about 40 million adults[1] in America suffer from anxiety and depression. While anxiety[2] can be in the form of general anxiety disorder, specific phobias, panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder, depression can emerge as persistent depressive disorder or major depressive disorder. Both conditions...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

PTSD: What you need to know

7–8% of the population, and it is more likely to affect women than men. Instead of feeling better as time goes on, the individual may become more anxious and fearful. PTSD can disrupt a person’s life for years, but treatment can help them recover. This article looks at...
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

New app helps teens with depression and anxiety cope: ‘My negative thoughts go away'

Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing: Almost half of high school students, 44%, said they felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year, and more than a third, 37%, said they had poor mental health during the pandemic, according to an analysis of 2021 data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is depression hereditary? What to know

Research indicates that genes do make some people more likely to develop depression than others. However, it is not a hereditary disease in the same way that some other conditions are. Hereditary diseases occur due to alterations in specific genes or chromosomes. Depression does not occur due to a specific...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Building 'bravery muscles' to fight rising youth anxiety

Amid the ongoing mental health crisis among America's youth, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft recommendation earlier this year that physicians begin screening children as young as 8 for anxiety. R. Meredith Elkins, an instructor in psychology in Harvard Medical School's Psychiatry Department and co-director of McLean Hospital's McLean Anxiety Mastery Program, which treats children ages 6 to 19, said enhanced screening will allow kids access to proven, effective treatments, while ignoring it can cause the condition to worsen and lead to other mental health ills. She also notes that a complicating factor in this problem, as well as the nation's overall dilemma, is the current shortage of youth mental health care providers. Interview was edited for clarity and length.
KIDS
studyfinds.org

Meditation could protect older people against Alzheimer’s, study says

CAEN, France — Meditation may protect older people against Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, according to new research. The ancient relaxation technique boosts brainpower among people over 65 years-old, scientists in France say. It can boost attention, awareness, and emotional health – faculties that decline with dementia.
YOGA
EverydayHealth.com

Anxiety Screening Is About to Become Way More Common in Adults — Here’s What Your Doctors Want You to Know

For the first time, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has issued a draft recommendation that all adults younger than 65, including pregnant and postpartum people, be screened for anxiety disorders by their primary care providers. This draft proposal comes after the task force issued a similar draft recommendation for routine anxiety screening in children and teens earlier this year, which was finalized and published on October 11 in JAMA.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Subconscious Anxiety: Can You Have Anxiety and Not Know It?

Even if you’re not consciously aware of it, anxiety could still be affecting your life and well-being. The idea of being anxious without knowing it might sound impossible. But the subconscious mind is more than capable of producing anxious thoughts, which may be hard to recognize. Sometimes, the root...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about the Zung self-rating depression scale

The Zung self-rating depression scale is a tool to measure a person’s level of depression. Psychologists and psychiatrists may use the scale to assess people who may be experiencing this condition. The Zung self-rating depression scale is a 20-item questionnaire that people complete themselves. It screens for symptoms that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Health

Can Anxiety Kill Your Appetite? Why We Under (and Over) Eat

Maybe you find yourself mindlessly snacking after an important work call. Or perhaps an argument with your partner leaves you without an appetite. While these eating habits are at different ends of the spectrum, both are normal responses to stress and anxiety. According to a 2013 survey by the American...
HEALTH

