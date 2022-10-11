Read full article on original website
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival lands in Albany
Have you herd? Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival is on for 2022 with a new home and schedule. October 15-16, 2022 at the Linn County Expo in Albany, OR. You can expect the same fuzzy festival ewe know and love. Workshops: Workshops run three days (to include the 14th) and...
earnthenecklace.com
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
kezi.com
Eugene city councilors show renewed interest in Sister Cities Program
EUGENE, Ore. -- When a relationship with Eugene's sister city in Russia was put on pause following the invasion of Ukraine, city councilors and community members developed a renewed interest in Eugene's Sister Cities Program. On Wednesday, October 12, the Eugene City Council discussed the program in depth during a...
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
kezi.com
Eugene Water and Electric Board practices cleaning up oil spill
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board and other agencies prepared for a worst-case-scenario for river health on Wednesday by cleaning up a simulated oil spill on the Willamette River. EWEB officials say that every year they perform oil drills where crews test out predetermined strategies for spill...
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
kezi.com
Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground
MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
Salem man, woman charged with neglecting 87 cats
Two Salem residents were arraigned on Wednesday for the alleged neglect and abuse of 87 cats found at a home on Larkspur Lane in September.
kezi.com
Lane Community College breaks ground for new Health Professions Building
EUGENE, Ore. -- Contractors with the Lane Community College have begun work on a new building the college says will provide a space for health professions education. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on the main campus of LCC in the morning of October 12. LCC says the Health Professions Building will house the LCC Dental Clinic, academic and administrative offices for health professions, and a classroom with more than 100 seats. The college also says the building will be the new home for dental and emergency medical programs.
KTVZ
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states
The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
kezi.com
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
thatoregonlife.com
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast
This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
hh-today.com
Bike ride: On the street for Columbus
On the eve of Columbus Day, I rode the bike along parts of Columbus Street in Albany, from the north to the south. Not that there is anything fascinating to see along Columbus. For the most part it’s an ordinary residential street, except in the south where it turns into high-speed expressway.
