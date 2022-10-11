Read full article on original website
Related
A Broadway Audience Member Tearfully Recalled How An Actor Called Her Out On Stage After She Mistook Her Captioning Device For An Illegal Recording
"My hearing is such that I need a captioning device in order to see a show. And to be ostracized and publicly ridiculed really hurts. It was super embarrassing."
Nova could be Marvel’s next Special Presentation on Disney Plus
For years, we’ve heard that Marvel was working on a Nova project for the MCU. Some rumors said the character would debut in big crossovers like Avengers: Endgame, but that never happened. We’re now in the middle of the MCU Phase 4, and Marvel unveiled plenty of projects from Phases 5 and 6. But there’s still no Nova on Marvel’s schedule.
Comments / 0