For years, we’ve heard that Marvel was working on a Nova project for the MCU. Some rumors said the character would debut in big crossovers like Avengers: Endgame, but that never happened. We’re now in the middle of the MCU Phase 4, and Marvel unveiled plenty of projects from Phases 5 and 6. But there’s still no Nova on Marvel’s schedule.

TV SERIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO