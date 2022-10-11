Mn Lottery

Voter Suppression is Violence by coolrevolution on Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. With the November election just weeks away, communities are working to ensure that neighbors, friends, and loved ones are ready when the polls open. Young city residents are not only working to prepare city residents to navigate the voting process, but also represent a powerful voting block all their own. It’s something that members of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) have realized as the group conducts its own voter outreach efforts.

