Mn Lottery

Minnesota State

Minnesota State

Report: Wisconsin schools recognizing record funding

(The Center Square) – As Wisconsin’s state superintendent gets ready to release the latest report on school funding for the new school year, a report from last year shows public schools in the state are getting more state aid than ever before. The Department of Public Instruction will...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Republican lawmakers: DSPS 'absent from conversation' in licensing backlog

(The Center Square) – Patience is running out among Republican lawmakers with the state agency that issues Wisconsin’s work licenses. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, on Wednesday called out the Department of Safety and Professional Services at a hearing at the Capitol. “At our first hearing we had...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones

Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)

(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Will November’s election show the hidden potential of young voters?

Voter Suppression is Violence by coolrevolution on Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. With the November election just weeks away, communities are working to ensure that neighbors, friends, and loved ones are ready when the polls open. Young city residents are not only working to prepare city residents to navigate the voting process, but also represent a powerful voting block all their own. It’s something that members of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) have realized as the group conducts its own voter outreach efforts.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’

Marissa Bremer-Roark, a building and grounds worker at the University of Minnesota, leads her fellow workers in a chant calling for higher wages on Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Some 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other services workers across the University of Minnesota’s five campuses are threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels

During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Read the legal documents

Documents filed by UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin in support or opposition to the union being recognized as a bargaining partner. The briefs were filed with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Originally published on madison.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
