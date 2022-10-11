Mn Lottery

Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Report: Wisconsin schools recognizing record funding
(The Center Square) – As Wisconsin’s state superintendent gets ready to release the latest report on school funding for the new school year, a report from last year shows public schools in the state are getting more state aid than ever before. The Department of Public Instruction will...
Republican lawmakers: DSPS 'absent from conversation' in licensing backlog
(The Center Square) – Patience is running out among Republican lawmakers with the state agency that issues Wisconsin’s work licenses. Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, on Wednesday called out the Department of Safety and Professional Services at a hearing at the Capitol. “At our first hearing we had...
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140...
Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)
(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
Will November’s election show the hidden potential of young voters?
Voter Suppression is Violence by coolrevolution on Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. With the November election just weeks away, communities are working to ensure that neighbors, friends, and loved ones are ready when the polls open. Young city residents are not only working to prepare city residents to navigate the voting process, but also represent a powerful voting block all their own. It’s something that members of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) have realized as the group conducts its own voter outreach efforts.
University of Minnesota service workers vote to strike over ‘poverty wages’
Marissa Bremer-Roark, a building and grounds worker at the University of Minnesota, leads her fellow workers in a chant calling for higher wages on Aug. 30, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Some 1,500 custodians, cooks, groundskeepers and other services workers across the University of Minnesota’s five campuses are threatening...
State agency ignores law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa hotels
During three consecutive inspections, Johnson County health officials verified complaints of bed bugs at the now-closed Days Inn in Coralville. The hotel was also sued by one guest, Scott Hamlin of Arizona (inset), who said he was left with more than 100 bites from bed bugs. (Photos from Johnson County District Court filings)
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Read the legal documents
Documents filed by UW Health and SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin in support or opposition to the union being recognized as a bargaining partner. The briefs were filed with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Originally published on madison.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Utilities seek to put brakes on solar ownership vote; GOP could take over PSC if Tony Evers defeated
With Republicans poised to seize control of Wisconsin’s utility oversight board next year if they unseat Gov. Tony Evers, utility companies are seeking to slow a decision on a practice that could expand access to renewable energy. Two groups — Vote Solar and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association —...
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
Report outlines North Dakota's challenges in serving mentally ill patients
(The Center Square) - North Dakota is taking a hard look at its rural hospitals and how beneficial they could be in closing the gap in the state's mental health crisis. The worry is if those hospitals can handle this type of specialty care. "Rural hospitals in North Dakota serve...
DNR finds no manure contamination remains at wetland near troubled St. Croix County dairy
The stormwater pond at the Emerald Sky Dairy that was polluted after the 2016 manure spill. (DNR) A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) inspection found no remaining manure in a wetland near a St. Croix County dairy that has seen several polluting incidents in recent years. The Emerald Sky...
