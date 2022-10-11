ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola police arrest man on murder charge after roommate’s death

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 65-year-old woman is dead and her 61-year-old roommate is under arrest on a murder charge, police in Pensacola said. Police say that on Aug. 12 officers responded to to the 4000 block of Aqua Vista Drive in reference to a possible cardiac arrest. Officers observed members of the Pensacola Fire Department administering CPR to a female in the front yard of the residence.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD: Club Banks shooting victim dies from his injuries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim who was shot on Sunday, Sept,18, 2022, at Club Banks on Azalea Road has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The MPD identified the victim as Derrick Shavers, 31. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, police said. --- Download the...
MOBILE, AL
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl. According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile Police make arrests in two high profile murder cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made arrests in two high profile murder cases. The first arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old D'angelo Wallace was found on the side of Navco Road, just west of Morningside Drive, last Wednesday. Police have arrested 20 year old Kevin Sanders...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Stolen car chase ends in wreck and arrest: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged with several crimes after Mobile Police said he stole a vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into another car Tuesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Rickey Clements, 21, was transported to Metro Jail and charged with the following: theft of property (first-degree) […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired on Emogene Street Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots fired on Emogene Street last night left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Neighbors said they hear gunfire every night, and something needs to be done about it. “It’s an every night occurrence,” said Floyd Sexton. Sexton heard gunshots ring out Sunday night,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Cpl. Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children. Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in...
MOBILE, AL

