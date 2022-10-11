Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola police arrest man on murder charge after roommate’s death
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 65-year-old woman is dead and her 61-year-old roommate is under arrest on a murder charge, police in Pensacola said. Police say that on Aug. 12 officers responded to to the 4000 block of Aqua Vista Drive in reference to a possible cardiac arrest. Officers observed members of the Pensacola Fire Department administering CPR to a female in the front yard of the residence.
Man shot at Mobile nightclub dies, Mobile Police investigating as homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department announced the man who was critically wounded after being shot at a nightclub has died from his injuries. Derrick Shavers, 31, was shot on Sept. 18 at Bank Nightlife on Azalea Road and died on Oct. 8. Officers received a call early that morning about […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for shooting on Lyons Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Club Banks shooting victim dies from his injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The victim who was shot on Sunday, Sept,18, 2022, at Club Banks on Azalea Road has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department. The MPD identified the victim as Derrick Shavers, 31. This is an ongoing homicide investigation, police said. --- Download the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard PD seeks public’s help in locating runaway 14-year-old girl
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway 14-year-old girl. According to police, Symoria Brown ran away from her home in Prichard in early morning hours today. A description of the clothing she was wearing when she left is...
Person arrives at Fire Station with stab wound: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person arrived at a fire station with a stab wound. Police were called Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Mobile Fire Department station No. 20 off Dauphin Island Parkway. A person came to the fire station after being stabbed. According to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man jumps out of moving car after getting slashed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A lift to the store turns into a nightmare drive for one man. He gets slashed on the arm by a guy with a knife, then has to jump out of a moving car, to save his life. That’s according to Mobile Police. This is 28-year-old...
Suspect arrested, charged with assault in shooting that injured 2 in Mobile
A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with assault in a shooting that wounded two people early Monday morning in Mobile, police said. Cheekco Peebles, 45, was taken to the Mobile Metro Jail on assault charges as well as multiple outstanding warrants, said Mobile police Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Two suspects, ages 17 and 20, to be charged with murder in fatal shooting of 23-year-old man in Mobile
Two suspects -- a 17-year-old juvenile and a 20-year-old man -- have been arrested and are expected to be charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man last week in Mobile, police said Monday night. The unnamed 17-year-old suspect and Kevin Sanders, 20, were identified as suspects...
USA Police officer serves at same hospital that saved his life
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A close call and a serious injury has given a police officer in Mobile a new outlook on life. University of South Alabama Police Officer Kenneth Johnson Jr. works a beat providing security for the very same hospital that saved his life. Just walking around on hospital property, on his own […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI seeking Prichard relatives who may be linked to New York serial killings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A string of serial killings in New York stretching back over a decade, could have ties to Mobile. The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah Howard and Lillie Mae Packer of Prichard. The two may have a connection to one of the murdered victims...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
2 suspects, including teen, arrested in Navco Road death investigation
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two people they believe are connected to the Oct. 5 death of a man whose body was found in a ditch off Navco Road. Police arrested a 17-year-old and Kevin Sanders, 20. Police said both will be charged with murder. D’Angelo Wallace, 23, was found shot dead a […]
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
utv44.com
Mobile Police make arrests in two high profile murder cases
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have made arrests in two high profile murder cases. The first arrest comes after the body of 23-year-old D'angelo Wallace was found on the side of Navco Road, just west of Morningside Drive, last Wednesday. Police have arrested 20 year old Kevin Sanders...
WLOX
St. Martin man charged with Gautier murder, brother wanted by police
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man has been arrested and charged with the October 6 murder of a Gautier man, and the suspect’s brother is wanted by GPD. Monday, Gautier Police arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth for the shooting death of 30-year-old Quintavious Griffin on Whitewood Drive.
Stolen car chase ends in wreck and arrest: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was charged with several crimes after Mobile Police said he stole a vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into another car Tuesday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Rickey Clements, 21, was transported to Metro Jail and charged with the following: theft of property (first-degree) […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired on Emogene Street Sunday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots fired on Emogene Street last night left a vehicle riddled with bullet holes. Neighbors said they hear gunfire every night, and something needs to be done about it. “It’s an every night occurrence,” said Floyd Sexton. Sexton heard gunshots ring out Sunday night,...
Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police highlight women in law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are highlighting many women in law enforcement and encouraging others to join. This month’s spotlight is on Cpl. Dorothea Long, and she’s passionate for protecting children. Long is originally from Huntsville and graduated from Spring Hill College. She’s worked 11 years in...
