MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday after police say he shot two people on Lyons Street last week. According to police, Cheekco Peebles walked inside a home in the 1000 block of Lyons Street on Oct. 3, while people were playing cards then walked up to a man, pulled out a gun and started shooting at him due to an ongoing argument they have been having. The male victim was struck multiple times along with a female victim at the residence. Peebles ran away before officers arrived, according to MPD.

MOBILE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO