Lubbock Wine & Roses 2022 Event is October 28
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Wine & Roses event is a fun filled evening of Lubbock cuisine and wine. From wine novices to advanced wine enthusiasts, the event brings the community together for an evening that is sure to delight the senses and raise funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Purchase tickets and get more information on CF at cff.org or reach out to Cindy Miller, Development Director, West Texas Office at cwmiller@cff.org, 806-441-5280.
Community invited to massive Trunk R Treat hosted by Lubbock car club & dealership
Lubbock’s Modern Obsessionz Car Club is partnering with Gene Messer Ford Lubbock to host a Trunk R Treat on Sunday, October 30th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tony Martinez, Modern Obsessionz Car Club president, and Joel Reeves, Social Media & Community Relations Director, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the upcoming event.
Author Lauren Cassel Brownell shares the inspiration behind her newest book, Dying To Donate
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is inspiration in the beginning of every book; Lubbock Author, Lauren Cassel Brownell, shares her inspiration for writing Dying To Donate. She will be at the Lubbock Book Festival, Saturday October 15 at Mahon Library. Follow Lauren and purchase her books at wildlarkbooks.com, IG: @laurencasselbrownellauthor.
53rd annual Saint Joseph Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 15 in Slaton
SLATON, Texas – The 53rd Annual Oktoberfest was scheduled to kick off on Saturday, October 15 at Saint Joseph Hall with proceeds benefiting Saint Joseph’s Catholic School. “Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., we’re going to sell sausage by the pound and after that, we’re going to have Oktoberfest, we’ll be serving German food, and German beer, wine, drinks and we’ll have lots of live bands out here. So we’re gonna go all day with that,” said Event Organizer ,David Buxkemper.
Experience shopping on a whole new level at The Peddler Show
LUBBOCK, Texas— Get ready to shop small and local business all weekend long at The Peddler Show. For more information visit Facebook or the website.
Zintex Remodeling are experts in bathroom remodeling, and they are new to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Zintex Remodeling is a family operated business that has been around for 20 years. While they may be new to Lubbock, they are not new to bathroom remodeling. They are having their grand opening this weekend. Stop by for to hear about their best promotion. You can also enjoy free food and drinks while you browse their showroom. They are located at 1910 Research Boulevard, unit 2 in Lubbock. Get more information at 806-310-5344 or zintex.com.
Carpet Tech’s Soup for Seniors benefits Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas—Just in time for the winter months, Carpet Tech has teamed up with Lubbock Meals on Wheels to collect canned soup donations for senior citizens in need. When you donate at least 5 cans of soup and book any cleaning appointment before October 23, you will receive a 15% discount. Reach out to Carpet Tech to participate at 806-795-5142 or carpettech.com.
WE Custom Home in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas—In this week’s Welcome Home West Texas, WE Custom Homes takes us inside their custom home in Shallowater. They strive to create and build the highest quality of home whether it’s a custom, soft custom or spec home. To see more WE Custom Homes, call 806-292-8111 or to go wecustomhomes.com.
Lubbock Area United Way provides update on 2022 Annual Campaign
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Area United Way provided an update on its 2022 Annual Campaign. The update was provided during a Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon held at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall. According to a press release, the community had contributed $3,097,687 to the Annual...
Lubbock man suffered spine injury in Sunday shooting, family is hopeful he will walk again
LUBBOCK, Texas— Isaiah Riojas, 22, was seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in East Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. His mother said, as of Thursday afternoon, he is in critical condition at University Medical Center. Veronica Gonzales, Isaiah’s mother, told EverythingLubbock.com her...
Milk-gate: Lubbock radio personality’s doorbell video goes viral
LUBBOCK, Texas – If you’re on TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve seen ‘milk-gate.’ It involves a Lubbock Police Department (LPD) officer, a local radio personality and a plastic bag – with milk inside. Many in Lubbock and across the country are trying...
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: October 14th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: A bit warmer, with lots of sunshine. High of 80°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. Cool and calm. Low of 56°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Increasing clouds through the day, with storms moving...
Lubbock man arrested in early Sunday shooting, one person injured, report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was arrested on Sunday after a shooting left one person seriously injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to a police report, officers responded to shots fired call at a house in the 1300 block of East 52nd Street. A victim was found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: October 13th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly in the morning, gorgeous in the afternoon! High of 73°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Cool and calm. Low of 51°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. A bit warmer, with lots of...
