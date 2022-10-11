ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

clovisroundup.com

Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend

After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?

For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights

National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

The Patch offers pumpkin heaven for kids, adults alike

A sea of orange surrounds those who enter The Patch, Hanford’s answer to Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin. Situated on a farm on Flint Avenue, just two blocks west of Highway 43, the grove promises you will ﬁnd the perfect pumpkin for a Jack-O-Lantern or a festive table setting.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall

The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno Yosemite Airport to host an aviation career fair

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is hosting a free job fair with opportunities for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
sjvsun.com

Valero, Harness square off for northern Tulare Co. Supervisorial seat

Tulare County District 4 Supervisor Eddie Valero narrowly missed out on winning reelection outright in the June primary. Valero, who was first elected in 2018 and owns an educational consulting business, snagged more than 45 percent of the vote. His opponent, Scott Harness, came in second with 27 percent. Harness...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA

