A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
6th annual Pride Visalia festival comes to Valley Strong Stadium
The South Valley came together for a celebration at the sixth annual Pride Visalia festival.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Haunted Trail Returns for Halloween Weekend
After a successful showing last year, the Clovis Haunted Trail returns the last weekend of October. While the event is centered around providing excitement and joy to many of Clovis’ residents, it also provides the opportunity for CenCal Youth sports, a non-profit which offers a variety of sports and fitness programs for players aged 6-14 in the Fresno and Clovis area, to promote its’ characteristics of Hard-Work, Integrity, and Trust.
GV Wire
Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?
For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's National Night Out offers food, education, water balloon fights
National Night Out originally started in 1984 with neighbors turning on their porch lights and sitting in front of their homes. It has since evolved into an opportunity to build better police-community relations across the country. On Tuesday night, the Hanford Police Department hosted this year's local National Night Out...
Hanford Sentinel
The Patch offers pumpkin heaven for kids, adults alike
A sea of orange surrounds those who enter The Patch, Hanford’s answer to Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin. Situated on a farm on Flint Avenue, just two blocks west of Highway 43, the grove promises you will ﬁnd the perfect pumpkin for a Jack-O-Lantern or a festive table setting.
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
Several development projects now underway in Tulare
The City of Tulare is growing rapidly with the addition of several homes, stores and schools over the last couple of years.
sjvsun.com
South Valley water wars spill over into Kings Co. Supervisorial battle
The battle for the Kings County District 1 supervisorial seat is the site of a proxy battle for water control in the area. District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves nearly won reelection outright in the June primary, falling just over two points short of a majority vote. Instead Neves, who was...
Housing Watch: Granville Homes having year-end sales event
During this time, Granville makes available different incentives for buyers who are able to close escrow by January.
Madera schools celebrate International Walk to School Day
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified School District schools took part in celebrating International Walk to School Day. This is a day used to create awareness for walkable communities. The absence of safe, walkable communities is a leading cause of physical inactivity. Something that the Madera County Department of Public Health and other community partners […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno Yosemite Airport to host an aviation career fair
The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is hosting a free job fair with opportunities for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
sjvsun.com
Cannabis sales are coming up short. One Valley community is already adjusting.
Measure Q, otherwise known as the cannabis sales tax in Farmersville, is currently in its second year of harvesting revenue for the city. And as of late city administration is realizing they may have to tamp down their expectations on the amount of green it can bring in. From a...
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Authority Completes Second Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. –The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation – the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is...
2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
sjvsun.com
Valero, Harness square off for northern Tulare Co. Supervisorial seat
Tulare County District 4 Supervisor Eddie Valero narrowly missed out on winning reelection outright in the June primary. Valero, who was first elected in 2018 and owns an educational consulting business, snagged more than 45 percent of the vote. His opponent, Scott Harness, came in second with 27 percent. Harness...
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
