Bristol, VA

wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne

NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

ETSU finishes third in Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

The ETSU men's golf team wasn't able to finish in the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament on Tuesday at The Ridges. The Bucs began the final round in a three-way tie for first. ETSU though had their worst day of the tournament, carding a score of 3 under par as a team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU ready to take on a tough Mercer team

It's been a tough start to the season for the ETSU football team. Fresh off the teams first Southern Conference win, the Bucs now turns their attention to a road match-up against first place Mercer. The Bears are the top team in the league in scoring offense and defense and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon golf team wins third straight state title

The Abingdon golf team did it again. The Falcons won their third consecutive state championship on Tuesday. The Falcons won the Class 3 state title by 12 strokes at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Grace Addison led the Falcons with a 1 under par (71). Addison finished second...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Jonesborough school will not be completed until 2024

JONESBOROUGH Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Mayor Chuck Vest, the new Jonesborough school will not be completed as early as previously thought. Vest says the school is now expected to be ready for students in January 2024 instead of fall 2023. but he says the project is not behind...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Delivery services to impact local economy

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two delivery giants are on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia and FedEx is expected to move in next year. The Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum says the trio of delivery services will boost the local economy by providing job opportunities and faster service. People...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Crisis in the Classroom: National Bullying Prevention Month

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A safe learning environment is essential for your student to get the best education possible. October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and that's the focus of this week's Crisis in the Classroom. About 16% of students in high school have experienced some form of cyberbullying....
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Abingdon Town Council candidates to attend forum on October 18

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A forum for Abingdon Town Council candidates will be held on October 18 at 7 p.m. The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia, is sponsoring the forum. Dr. Rene Rodgers will moderate it. The event will be at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education...
ABINGDON, VA
