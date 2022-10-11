Read full article on original website
Player of the Week: Twin Springs' Ryan Horne
NICKLESVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — Defenses. Take caution!. When going up against Twin Springs running back Ryan Horne, you can have the perfect defensive alignment and the perfect play call. However, that still might not be good enough when facing Horne. The senior is one of toughest high school football...
Amos looking to help Tennessee High grad Tickle find 'extra gear'
(WCYB) — ETSU head coach Jake Amos says one of his top priorities is recruiting the best golfers in Tennessee to Johnson City. Amos didn't need to go far to accomplish that when it comes to Jack Tickle. Tickle, a Tennessee High grad, is one of the most respected...
ETSU finishes third in Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
The ETSU men's golf team wasn't able to finish in the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate tournament on Tuesday at The Ridges. The Bucs began the final round in a three-way tie for first. ETSU though had their worst day of the tournament, carding a score of 3 under par as a team.
ETSU ready to take on a tough Mercer team
It's been a tough start to the season for the ETSU football team. Fresh off the teams first Southern Conference win, the Bucs now turns their attention to a road match-up against first place Mercer. The Bears are the top team in the league in scoring offense and defense and...
ETSU tied for first after day two of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
The ETSU men's golf team had an up and down day two at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate, but end the day on an up. The Bucs remain a top the leaderboard at their home tournament, though they now have company. A surging Missouri team shot 13 under par on day two to join the Bucs at the top of the leaderboard.
Abingdon golf team wins third straight state title
The Abingdon golf team did it again. The Falcons won their third consecutive state championship on Tuesday. The Falcons won the Class 3 state title by 12 strokes at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. Grace Addison led the Falcons with a 1 under par (71). Addison finished second...
Jonesborough school will not be completed until 2024
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Mayor Chuck Vest, the new Jonesborough school will not be completed as early as previously thought. Vest says the school is now expected to be ready for students in January 2024 instead of fall 2023. but he says the project is not behind...
Thanksgiving Dinner Box Project happening in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The People Loving People Organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County Residents again this year. This initiative is in coordination with the Of One Accord Ministries in Rogersville and the Second Harvest Food Bank. On the Saturday before Thanksgiving, arrangements are being made with hopes to hand out over 750 food boxes to the those in need.
Pepin's Pet Projects: Second Chances Equine Outreach in Piney Flats, Tennessee.
PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WCYB) — 13-year-old Shea could be described as shy. "I get my joy through seeing them find confidence and hope so I’m very proud of where she’s come from,” said founder and owner Natalie Swanner. Shea is getting that confidence through riding at...
Delivery services to impact local economy
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Two delivery giants are on Bonham Road in Bristol, Virginia and FedEx is expected to move in next year. The Mayor of Bristol, Virginia, Anthony Farnum says the trio of delivery services will boost the local economy by providing job opportunities and faster service. People...
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Carter County student helps keep young lungs healthy
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — "Hit home runs - not vapes." - A campaign 13-year-old Bo Armstrong has been working on for more than a year with his peers at the Carter County Youth Coalition. Bo's dedication to his community and the influence he has on his younger peers is...
Bristol, Virginia council approves contract to transport trash to landfill in Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol, Virginia trash customers could soon see higher bills now that the garbage is being taken elsewhere. A contract has been approved, but there's still work to find out how much more it could cost. Now that the Bristol, Virginia landfill is no longer accepting...
Washington County, Virginia Drug Court helping give graduates a second chance
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Helping Southwest Virginians overcome addictions and substance abuse, that's the goal of the Washington County, Virginia Drug Court. It's a four-phase program for high-risk criminal offenders. "It means everything to me. It has done so much for me. It has helped me with everything," said...
Crisis in the Classroom: National Bullying Prevention Month
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A safe learning environment is essential for your student to get the best education possible. October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and that's the focus of this week's Crisis in the Classroom. About 16% of students in high school have experienced some form of cyberbullying....
Historic Bonnie Kate to premiere community theater Friday, gains renovation funding
Elizabethton’s historic Bonnie Kate Theater has a long list of repair needs, and after years of fundraising and grant applications, there is finally enough money to complete a major part of the project. It comes as a new community theater is set to bring renewed life to the space this weekend.
Abingdon Town Council candidates to attend forum on October 18
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A forum for Abingdon Town Council candidates will be held on October 18 at 7 p.m. The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia, is sponsoring the forum. Dr. Rene Rodgers will moderate it. The event will be at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education...
Bristol Virginia Transit adds Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock stop
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Transit has added a new stop. Buses will now be going to and from the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Bristol Virginia Transit said the addition of this stop makes it easier to get to the casino from downtown, and vice versa.
Homeschooling families learn importance of fire prevention at Kingsport Fire Department
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A group of homeschool kids from the Tri-Cities had a chance to learn the importance of fire prevention. The Kingsport Fire Department hosted one of its largest attended tours ever of the station. There, youngsters participated in several activities under this year's theme: "Fire Won't...
Eastman to recruit high school students for its work-based learning program
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Eastman Chemical Company is giving students a chance to earn some extra money while learning a valuable trade. Eastman is currently recruiting high school juniors and seniors for its second year of the program. Selected students will be paid $15 an hour while gaining hands-on...
Meadowview woman trafficked drugs from California to parts of Southwest Virginia, DOJ says
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A former California woman who recently moved to Southwest Virginia was sentenced Tuesday in Abingdon to 87 months in prison on drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing...
