Read full article on original website
Related
Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
wtae.com
Crash victim survivor says traffic signal will save lives at Washington County intersection
LONG BRANCH, Pa. — Rachel Nagy is grateful to be alive and is still amazed that she survived a violent and fiery crash Monday, at the intersection of Dally Road and Expressway. She, along with many residents in the area get a sickening feeling when recounting the number of...
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a 3 vehicle crash on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.
New physical therapy location opens in Grafton
Country Roads Physical Therapy has opened a new location on Barbara Street in Grafton just up from the intersection of Mcdonald's.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
Crews from 6 departments work to extinguish fire in Mannington, West Virginia
Crews from six different fire departments worked to put out a structure fire in Mannington Monday afternoon.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
WDTV
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
WDTV
Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
wajr.com
Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WDTV
New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash
ROWLESBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional details into Friday’s aircraft crash in Preston County have been released. The aircraft accident happened near George Washington Highway in Rowlesburg involving a Van’s Aircraft RV-4, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the plane crashed in a...
wajr.com
Marion County fire under investigation
MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Six fire departments in Marion County battled a blaze in Marion County Monday afternoon. Around noon firefighters from Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville discovered a working fire in a home on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington. Marion County Rescue also assisted. No injuries...
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
wtae.com
Road in Westmoreland County shut down after vehicle crashes into a pole
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, was shut down on Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole. The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. on Pizza Barn Road near the intersection with Route 217. Westmoreland County 911 dispatchers said no one was in...
Restaurant Road Trip: Peggy’s Home Cookin
As we inch closer and closer to winter, sometimes you just want a nice home-cooked meal without having to do the work to make it.
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
Comments / 1