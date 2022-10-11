ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County sees 3 crashes after early morning rain

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Heavy rainfall causes multiple crashes on I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three crashes occurred Thursday Morning on Interstate 70 causing one person to be transported to the hospital with a minor injury. Troopers say the three crashes were not related. OSHP is investigating, stay […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Government
County
Monongalia County, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Traffic
Preston County, WV
Government
wtae.com

Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Other Roads#Overlay#Public Relations#Asphalt#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Doh District#Wvdoh
WDTV

Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
CLARKSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WDTV

New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash

ROWLESBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional details into Friday’s aircraft crash in Preston County have been released. The aircraft accident happened near George Washington Highway in Rowlesburg involving a Van’s Aircraft RV-4, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the plane crashed in a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Marion County fire under investigation

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Six fire departments in Marion County battled a blaze in Marion County Monday afternoon. Around noon firefighters from Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville discovered a working fire in a home on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington. Marion County Rescue also assisted. No injuries...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
WESTOVER, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy