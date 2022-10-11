Read full article on original website
Murbarger trial nearing an end
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – As the murder trial for Brodey Murbarger continues into its second week, the jury heard from two unexpected witnesses, first Murbarger’s father Jayson, followed by Murbarger himself. In a room full of family and friends of Megan Nichols, the court along with jurors learned more about the relationship between Nichols and […]
Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man accused in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols was found guilty on Thursday. After just two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains...
Ill. murder suspect takes the stand in day 8 of trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - A Fairfield man took the stand in his own murder trial on Wednesday. He’s accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020. Police say Nichols was initially considered a missing person until her remains were found in a rural area in Wayne County, Illinois in 2018.
Woman sentenced in Posey Co. stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon woman will serve prison after stabbing that happened back in February. Tabatha Nichole Ord, 35, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges. [Previous: Police: Woman takes victim’s car after stabbing, drives it under the influence]. Police...
Affidavit: Man leads authorities on car chase, hits police dog in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with a federal warrant is now in jail after authorities say he ran from officers and struck a police dog against the side of the head. According to an affidavit, Deputy U.S. Marshals were searching on the 1800 block of South Judson Avenue for 31-year-old Mykale Davis just before noon on Wednesday.
Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive? Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
Man at large becomes “most wanted” in Wabash County
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says you may be able to earn some cash if you’re able to help them find a “most wanted” man. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to […]
Henderson man indicted by federal grand jury for fentanyl OD deaths
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has indicted a Henderson man for distribution of fentanyl causing two separate deaths. Authorities say, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, 19-year-old Elijah Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death on one person, then another person on May 5, 2022.
Deputies: Driver backs into EPD cruiser, drugs & gun found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after he was pulled over by deputies on Wednesday. They say he was spotted speeding and switching lanes with no turn signal, so they stopped him. Deputies say the driver, Rodney Kyle, II, pulled into a store parking lot on...
22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two dozen firearms were among almost 40 items stolen this week from a storage unit in Evansville. According to a police report, the Evansville Police Department responded to a storage facility on North Burkhardt Road in reference to a burglary at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The person who filed the report and his mother were on scene when officers arrived.
Teen charged with dealing drugs resulting in 19-year-old’s death
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose. The affidavit for 18-year-old Jeremial Leach shows a 19-year-old woman died in June after she overdosed on fentanyl. Another person overdosed as well, but survived. Detectives say phone records...
Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
Police say a child was attacked and strangled by her mother in Henderson
According to Henderson Police, a female juvenile was attacked and choked by her own mother. It happened at a home on the 2700 block of Zion Road in Henderson. Police were called out to the home on October 10 around 9:20 pm. When they arrived, police say they found a...
Trial date set for man accused of Henderson mass shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A trial date was set for the Henderson man authorities say opened fire at a men’s homeless shelter. According to county court clerk , 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs, trial is set for August 15. Back in August, Gibbs was charged with two counts of murder following that...
Police: 22 firearms among items stolen in Evansville storage unit break-in
Police are investigating a burglary at an Evansville storage unit where nearly two dozen guns were stolen. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a burglary at some storage units off of North Burkhart Road on Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. EPD says the owners of the...
Evansville man charged with child molesting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail child molesting and intimidation charges. 49-year-old Mario Dejournett was booked Tuesday shortly after 10 a.m. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond. According to court records, a warrant has been issued for his arrest since September 28.
Future of “WeTip” service faces uncertainty in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The future of Vanderburgh County’s anonymous crime tip line is up in the air. In January, a new prosecutor will take office, and both candidates have expressed interest in getting rid of WeTip. The hotline was put in place back in 2013 by current...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 12th, 2022
A 35-year-old Patoka woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for possession of a stolen four-wheeler. Toshia Dodson of East Clinton is accused of taking the vehicle from Patoka on September 10th. The owner earlier recovered the four-wheeler on October 2nd. Dodson was arrested when coming to the sheriff’s department Tuesday night.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A teen is accused of selling drugs that killed one person and caused others to overdose. An affidavit shows the woman overdosed on fentanyl. A murder trial is underway in Fairfield, Illinois. The court moved outdoors to see the car connected to the case. A trial date is...
