Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsement For Tim Bullock For Magistrate Judge
At last, we have an extraordinary candidate willing to take on the important and serious job of Magistrate Judge for Los Alamos. I met him in person recently, and was impressed with his deep respect for law and order, as well as his vast experience as a trial and appellate lawyer. He was sincere, knowledgeable, and personable. I am very concerned about crime in Los Alamos, especially the recent report of shoplifting at Smith’s Marketplace. We need a Magistrate Judge who will be impartial, fair, but hold individuals accountable for their wrongdoings. Tim Bullock is licensed in three states, including New Mexico, and has served both as a prosecutor and as a defense lawyer. For someone who will swear to uphold the Constitution and the Laws of the State of New Mexico, I believe that we need a Magistrate Judge who is licensed and actively practicing law in New Mexico. This job has the potential to change people’s lives and future, and his opponent’s Teen Court experience is inadequate. We need real, hands-on experience of a practicing attorney. Tim Bullock will serve our community with integrity, honor, and dignity. Please join me in voting for Tim Bullock for Magistrate Judge.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Municipal Judge Candidate Elizabeth Allen, Unopposed, Speaks At LWV Candidates Forum
Los Alamos Municipal Judge Elizabeth Allen, a Democrat, is running for reelection unopposed. She spoke at the Oct. 3 League of Women Voters Candidate Forum and answered the one question that was asked. Her comments are presented below:. In early 2019, when I had only been the judge for a...
KOAT 7
New Mexico gubernatorial debate
The candidates running to become New Mexico's governor participate in a debate sponsored by KOAT, News Radio KKOB and the Albuquerque Journal. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti discuss the issues important to New Mexico. The candidates share their vision of how New Mexico should...
newmexiconewsport.com
How will the next New Mexico governor reduce crime?
Joe Sanchez knows the streets. The ex-convict served five years in the Penitentiary of New Mexico for a violent crime. He was released in 2018 and now works for the City of Albuquerque. “There is tons of crime in ‘Burque. It’s just strange,” Sanchez said. “Home break-ins, fights, b*llsh*t, guns,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
Response to Hanson And Skolnik Letter
We read with great interest the recent LTE by David Hanson and Richard Skolnik, and we welcome the opportunity to address their two questions. Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President?. Yes. Do you believe that an insurrection took place at the US Capital on January...
losalamosreporter.com
Randall Ryti Exemplifies What Is Needed In A True Community Leader
In my opinion Randall Ryti, or Randy as many know him, exemplifies what is needed in a true community leader, and I fully support him for another term as a County Councilor. Former County Councilor Antonio Maggiore described Randy as omnipresent. One might run into Randy at local clubs, meeting with constituents or at fundraisers on the same day. Randy truly goes out of his way to be there for his community.
rrobserver.com
NM opens absentee, in-person voting for general election
SANTA FE – Voting is set to begin Tuesday as New Mexico plunges into the final four-week stretch before Election Day with competitive races for governor and Congress at stake. County clerks throughout the state will start mailing absentee ballots Tuesday and each county will open one in-person voting...
KRQE News 13
Bernalillo County, City of Albuquerque host Fentanyl Awareness Summit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that New Mexico has been dealing with a drug problem, and a lot of that is centered around fentanyl. Over 150 people die daily from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. “What we are hearing from so many folks is people don’t know enough. And people don’t know that fentanyl is out there and impacting so much, and one pill can kill,” said Adriann Barboa, county commission chair with Bernalillo County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations...
Amid high crime rates, Bernalillo County voters set to pick new sheriff
Early voting for the general election begins October 11 and Bernalillo County is set to choose the new head of the state’s largest sheriff’s office. Vying for the position are Democrat John D. Allen and Republican Paul Pacheco — both of whom ran in a crowded primary back in June. A total of seven Democrats and four Republicans were on that ballot.
kunm.org
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor's race
With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor. The...
bernco.gov
In-Person Absentee Voting and Same Day Registration Begin for New Mexico General Election
Bernalillo County – Clerk Linda Stover announces the start of in-person absentee voting and same-day registration for the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election. The Clerk’s Annex, located at 1500 Lomas NW, will be open for in-person absentee voting and same-day registration Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 11 through Oct. 21, 2022. Additional locations will be available for early voting and the continuation of same-day registration from Oct. 22 through Nov. 5, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rrobserver.com
2022 Sandoval County Candidates: Jesse Casuas
As the election grows near, voters want to know about the candidates. Over the next months the Observer will be posting Q and As as responses come in. These are the candidates in Sandoval County. Jesse Casaus (D), candidate for Sandoval County Sheriff. Observer: What is your background in politics,...
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Sandoval Signpost gets new owner
The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
FBI investigating Albuquerque boy who says he wants to carry out a mass shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is investigating an Albuquerque boy who’s expressed a desire to carry out a mass shooting, a boy that has already been caught once before. That boy’s initial conviction has been sealed by the FBI because he’s a juvenile, but the FBI recently filed for a search warrant after learning he’s still […]
losalamosreporter.com
Endorsement For County Council: Randall Ryti
I am writing to share my endorsement for County Council Chair, Randall Ryti, for reelection to the Los Alamos County Council. When I look for the candidates I will endorse, I do not look for perfection. I do, however, look to make sure the candidates I endorse share some of my core values and Randy Ryti does in many categories.
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
Funding approved to restore Albuquerque cemetery
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fairview Cemetery in Albuquerque will soon be restoring the final resting place for 500 veterans buried there. Bernalillo County has agreed to pay $300,000 to fund the restoration project. The funding will come through the state veteran’s services department. The money will pay for a block wall around designated areas, xeriscaping and […]
Thousands of Native students attend Albuquerque schools. Most will never have a Native teacher.
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder...
Comments / 0