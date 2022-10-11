For the second week in a row, Oklahoma State will face one of the new first-year head coaches in the Big 12 as it prepares for TCU and its leader in Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs are off to an unexpected, yet impressive start in Dykes' first season in Fort Worth with a perfect 5-0 record so far, including a pair of wins in conference play against Oklahoma and at Kansas last week. Now, TCU gets rewarded with another matchup against a nationally ranked opponent in Oklahoma State, which is the only other remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO