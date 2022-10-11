ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

For the second week in a row, Oklahoma State will face one of the new first-year head coaches in the Big 12 as it prepares for TCU and its leader in Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs are off to an unexpected, yet impressive start in Dykes' first season in Fort Worth with a perfect 5-0 record so far, including a pair of wins in conference play against Oklahoma and at Kansas last week. Now, TCU gets rewarded with another matchup against a nationally ranked opponent in Oklahoma State, which is the only other remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
Highschool Baseball Pro

Arlington, October 11 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

The R L Paschal High School baseball team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
STRAWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stillwater, OK
Football
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Kansas, OK
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Fort Worth, TX
Football
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

Andre Agassi Is Stopping by Stop Six For a School Opening

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker and Tennis Champ Andre Agassi will celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Stop Six's newest elementary early next week. Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary — Rocketship Public Schools Texas's flagship school — is a tuition-free charter school for students in Southeast Fort Worth. Serving 350 students, the school ranges from pre-k to third grade but will eventually expand to fifth grade.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma State#Tcu#College Football#Cowboys#American Football#Frogs#Texas Tech
CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

Six North Texas Breweries Snag Medals at Great American Beer Festival

Six breweries in Dallas-Fort Worth went home with medals from the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this weekend, the largest beer competition in the country. Windmills in The Colony was awarded the only gold medal out of all six breweries for its Mexican-style lager Sonidero in the amber lager category.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
KTEN.com

Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
GUNTER, TX
dmagazine.com

Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King

Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
DALLAS, TX
BoardingArea

American Airlines Is Opening A Hotel In Texas

American Airlines will open a 600-room hotel in Fort Worth next year, but the public will not be allowed…it is for employees only. Skyview 6, A New American Airlines Hotel In Fort Worth, Texas. The so-called Skyview 6 hotel is set to open in early 2023 at a cost...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy