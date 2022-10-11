Read full article on original website
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
The ACC moved to Charlotte, but Greensboro is still going to be 'Tourney Town'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday was Media Day for the Atlantic Coast Conference. It took place in the city that will become the league's new headquarters. In September, the ACC decided to move from Greensboro to Charlotte. There have been mixed feelings about the decision. Greensboro city leaders said they...
GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game
If you haven't gotten your tickets to the GHOE game, you are too late. The post GHOE sells out 10 days before A&T-Campbell Game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
chathamjournal.com
ACC announces football game times & networks for October 20 & 22
Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for October 22. Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Oct. 22. Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC. Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN. Boston College at Wake...
UNC presumed favorite for Zayden High
The UNC basketball target recently completed an official visit to North Carolina at the end of September.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
wiareport.com
Tonya Smith-Jackson Named Provost at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Tonya Smith-Jackson has been appointed provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro. She has served in the post on an interim basis since the beginning of the year. “Dr. Smith-Jackson has demonstrated her commitment to excellence in every aspect...
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University study abroad participation spikes as pandemic lessens
After two years of interrupted travel, Elon University’s study abroad program saw an increase in participation in 2021-22, according to the Elon Experiences annual report. This year, 1,307 students studied abroad in comparison to the 91 students in the 2020-2021 academic year. The annual report examines student participation in...
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Moseley airport shuttles return for Fall Break
Elon University Moseley Center prepares for Fall Break, beginning on Oct. 12. Elon University campus will be slowing down as Fall Break begins after classes Oct. 12 and manystudents will use the break to travel off campus. And while most areas on campus are closing, the Moseley Center will stay open.
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
Toyota battery plant president plans to build on strong North Carolina ties
To watch more of Neill’s interview with Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, watch this web extra. Here he discusses his family, how the job application process for the plant will run, how ready the community is for this facility and his book (yes, he is a published author!) Sean Suggs has […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon’s Park Place seeks recommendations for Mediterranean Deli replacement
Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, announced it was closing permanently in August, but the location has yet to be filled. Residents of the Oaks and Park Place Neighborhoods received an email Oct. 10 from Assistant Director of Housing Operations Shauna Zupan, who said the owners of the Park Place building complex are looking for recommendations from Elon University students on types of restaurants to take the place of the deli and bakery.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race
Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
ednc.org
High Point University gets $10 million grant for teacher, principal graduate programs
High Point University received an almost $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education, which it will use to fund graduate programs for teachers and principals in its school of education, according to a press release. The programs — Master of Arts in Teaching and Master of Education with...
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
mebaneenterprise.com
Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'
When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
