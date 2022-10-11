ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chathamjournal.com

ACC announces football game times & networks for October 20 & 22

Greensboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for October 22. Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Oct. 22. Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC. Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN. Boston College at Wake...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Elon, NC
Elon, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Phoenix Invitational#The Elon University Men
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Classic Fair starts soggy, finishes strong

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each year, hundreds of thousands of people pass through the gates of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. Some for the food, others for the rides and prizes. After two years of COVID restrictions and cancellations, the fair returned to normal this year. "It feels like...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University study abroad participation spikes as pandemic lessens

After two years of interrupted travel, Elon University’s study abroad program saw an increase in participation in 2021-22, according to the Elon Experiences annual report. This year, 1,307 students studied abroad in comparison to the 91 students in the 2020-2021 academic year. The annual report examines student participation in...
ELON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
elonnewsnetwork.com

Moseley airport shuttles return for Fall Break

Elon University Moseley Center prepares for Fall Break, beginning on Oct. 12. Elon University campus will be slowing down as Fall Break begins after classes Oct. 12 and manystudents will use the break to travel off campus. And while most areas on campus are closing, the Moseley Center will stay open.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon’s Park Place seeks recommendations for Mediterranean Deli replacement

Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, announced it was closing permanently in August, but the location has yet to be filled. Residents of the Oaks and Park Place Neighborhoods received an email Oct. 10 from Assistant Director of Housing Operations Shauna Zupan, who said the owners of the Park Place building complex are looking for recommendations from Elon University students on types of restaurants to take the place of the deli and bakery.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Leonard Harrison drops out of ABSS Board of Education race

Leonard Harrison, one of six candidates running for a seat on the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education, dropped out of the race during the Oct. 11 ABSS Board of Education candidate forum. The forum, cosponsored by Elon University, was moderated by Ann Bullock, dean of the Jo Watts William School of Education.
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Mebane native advocates for the 'little guy'

When Tyson Fearrington reached early retirement age, he was working one job. About a decade later, Fearrington officially has three jobs, fortunately by choice, including serving as chairman for Caramore Community Inc. “I love what I do,” he said. “It energizes me and it keeps me mentally challenged. I don’t...
MEBANE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy