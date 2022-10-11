Mediterranean Deli, in downtown Elon, announced it was closing permanently in August, but the location has yet to be filled. Residents of the Oaks and Park Place Neighborhoods received an email Oct. 10 from Assistant Director of Housing Operations Shauna Zupan, who said the owners of the Park Place building complex are looking for recommendations from Elon University students on types of restaurants to take the place of the deli and bakery.

