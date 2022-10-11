Read full article on original website
State Finals Snowfighter Roadeo tests skills, readies drivers for winter season
There was a roadeo in Pierre yesterday afternoon (Oct. 12, 2022), but this one involved snowplow drivers, plows and orange construction zone markers rather than cowboys, cowgirls, horses and bulls. Jason Humphrey is a Pierre Region Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. He says the State Finals Snowfighter...
Prairie chickens, grouse find moderate nesting success in 2022 in the Fort Pierre National Grassland
Sharp-tailed grouse and greater prairie-chickens had moderate reproductive success this year (2022) on the Fort Pierre National Grassland in central South Dakota. US Forest Service Rangeland Management Specialist Kelly Waage says wings collected by hunters during the first three weeks of the 2022 hunting season showed an overall juvenile to adult ratio of 1.64 to 1. That ratio is lower than the long-term average of 1.97 to 1, but above the 0.74 to 1 ratio found in autumn 2021.
Flags at State Capitol flying at half-staff today to honor of former South Dakota Attorney General Gordon Mydland
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre are being flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset today (Oct. 11, 2022) in honor of long-time public servant Judge Gordon Mydland of Lake Preston. He served as a state senator from 1963-1968, as South Dakota Attorney General from 1969-1973 and then as 3rd Circuit Court Judge from 1973-1987.
SD Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre open this afternoon; Has displays honoring Native Americans Day
Native American Day honors the traditions and accomplishments of the various Native American tribes. The Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre has a variety of displays to help people learn more about the Native American culture, traditions and history of the tribes in South Dakota. The Center is open today (Oct. 10, 2022) from 1 PM to 4:30 PM CST on October 10 in honor of Native American Day.
GFP holding fisheries management meeting tonight in Mobridge
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks will hold an informational meeting tonight (Oct. 12, 2022) in Mobridge to discuss fish stocking in the northern part of Lake Oahe. Communications Director Nick Harrington says it’ll start at 6pm CT at the Wrangler Inn conference room. Harrington says...
SD Media High School Football Polls – October 10, 2022
Pierre, Winner and Herreid/Selby Area remain Central South Dakota’s number-one teams in the Media High School Football Polls, released Monday. Pierre is still on top of the 11AA poll and preparing for a state championship rematch with second-ranked Tea Area in the capital city on Friday. Two-time defending 11B...
Pierre School Board to hold regular monthly meeting this evening
The Pierre School Board meets at 5:30pm this evening (Oct. 11, 2022) in the Administration Building board room. Board Policy– Pierre School District Wellness Policy (First Reading) Board Policy– Administration of Opioid Antagonists (Final Reading) (A) The meeting includes time for public comments, but those wanting to address...
Denver Air Connection flies in for the rescue for a group of hunters headed to Pierre
Travelers across the country are experiencing flight delays and canceled flights because of pilot shortages, weather disruptions or a plethora of others reasons. Late or missed flights can be troublesome on any trip, but they’re especially challenging when you have a limited number of options available to get to your final destination– such as Pierre. The situation can be compounded even further when you’re on a limited time schedule once you arrive.
Fort Pierre National Grasslands to be part of National Visitor Monitoring Surveys
Visitors to the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands may encounter signs along roads, trails, or possibly in campgrounds announcing, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”. Participation in the survey is voluntary and all responses are confidential; names are not collected. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Information gathered from the surveys is useful for forest and local community tourism planning. It provides public land managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on the National Forests and Grasslands, what activities they engage in while there, and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.
Light agenda for Pierre City Commission meeting this evening
The Pierre City Commission meets at 5:30 this evening (Oct. 11, 2022) at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. 5:45pm Public Hearing – Temporary Malt Beverage License for Capital City Liquor at Dakota Spirits Distillery on October 14, 2022. Request to Purchase Kubota Skid Steer –...
Smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and escape plans all play a roll in fire safety
This is National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15, 2022). Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ian Paul says smoke detectors are a critical piece of fire safety. Paul says fire extinguishers are another important tool for fire safety. For those who may not have a smoke detector, Paul says you can...
Counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills found in Pierre
A medical situation earlier this week (Oct. 10, 2022) turned into the discovery of counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone pills in Pierre. Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says officers on scene quickly identified the subject was exhibiting signs of a potential drug overdose. Walz says they used an identification tool to determine...
