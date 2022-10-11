Read full article on original website
Vehicle hits building in Evansville, driver takes off
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash Wednesday around 12:45 p.m. The building commissioner tells us a vehicle hit a building, then the driver took off. It happened in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue at an empty building next to a laundromat. The building is...
Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple
An Evansville couple was arrested on Wednesday night after police say a man led authorities on a high-speed chase down the Lloyd Expressway. The Indiana State Police says the incident started around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a trooper was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue. ISP says the...
Crash closes lanes of Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say a crash on the Lloyd Expressway closed eastbound lanes of traffic at Burkhardt Road. It happened just before rush hour Tuesday. Our crew on scene saw three cars involved. The road is back open.
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
Evansville food truck back in business after fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
Deputy Hicks continues to improve after being shot in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We have an update on Posey County Deputy Bryan Hicks. He was shot in the line of duty just over a year ago in New Harmony. Just last weekend, Deputy Hicks was the Grand Marshal for the Fall Festival parade, but during the week, he and his wife live in Louisville so he can regain the strength to live a normal life again.
4 people taken to hospital after crash in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews were called in response to a car driving into a tree on Wednesday night. Dispatch says the single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Seminary Road and Bayou Creek Road. The call originally came in around 9:09 p.m. The Vanderburgh...
Traffic Alert: Walnut and Boeke intersection closed for new water main
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The intersection of Walnut and Boeke will be closed down Monday. Officials say water crews will be putting in a new water main. They say no traffic will be allowed. Drivers will want to take a detour by using Sycamore, Vann, Lincoln and Weinbach.
Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
SR 61 back open after water main break in Winslow.
WINSLOW, Ind. (WFIE) - The water supply is off and on again in Winslow due to a main break. Winslow residents went several days without running water. In response, the Patoka fire department filed up canisters for people to use for everyday needs. “Have access because it’s just been really...
Old Henderson Rd. Fatality
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
Evansville fire crews battle east side apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department are battling a fire on the east side. They say it happened at an apartment on South Green River Road around 11:30 p.m. Investigators are on scene looking into the incident. We will update this story as more information becomes...
Evansville fires keep crews busy overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews with the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) were called to a home on the 400 block of North Second Avenue just around 11 p.m. Monday. The fire caused damage to two different structures. Crews were called back to the location early this morning after the fire reignited. Officials say the four […]
Semi-truck behind outages in Union, Webster counties
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some Webster and Union County residents found themselves without power earlier Tuesday afternoon. Kenergy posted to social media saying they were aware of the outages at 2:43 p.m. Officials say in total, Union County had 116 residents without power while only 28 Webster County residents were impacted. A little over […]
Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
Henderson Commissioners discuss new fire station
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners heard a progress report on the plans for a new Fire Station One Tuesday. Officials say the new building will be located at 540 Second St. Eric Chambers, representing design firm Brandstetter Carroll Inc. of Lexington, showed a proposed...
