San Francisco, CA

Gas prices are soaring in California, but who or what is to blame?

By Tori Gaines
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Californians are paying high prices at the pump, but many of us are wondering: why? According to the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA), “Big Oil’s greed” is to blame.

On Tuesday afternoon, CalSTA tweeted out a graph which laid out a cost breakdown for a gallon of gas. The breakdown compared the cost of gas in late August to the prices reported on Oct. 6.

Over the five-week period, the price of crude oil went down dramatically, but the cost of gas continued to rise. The graph shows that one key part of gas pricing nearly quadrupled during the same time period: the cost of refinery and profit.

Photo courtesy of CalSTA

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced his plans to call a special session of the state legislature to address high gas prices:

This is just rank price gouging. They can get away with it. They’re taking advantage of you, every single one of you, every single day. Hundreds of millions of dollars a week they’re putting in their pockets, lining their pockets at your expense, and then polluting this planet and leaving us all the external realities and costs associated with that.

Governor Gavin Newsom

Not everyone agrees with Governor Newsom’s take.

In a letter sent to the California Energy Commission on Oct. 3, Valero’s Vice President of State Government Affairs, Scott Folwarkow, blamed California’s, “hostile regulatory environment” for the high prices, “California is the most expensive operating environment in the country,” he said.

Folwarkow argued that high gas prices are in part due to refineries shutting down from high operational costs in California, which decreases the supply of refined gasoline available in our state. Folwarkow also warned against further taxation or regulation of the gasoline industry by stating that any increased costs for refiners will simply be passed on to Californian consumers.

The oil lobby also got in on the action. Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) represents companies that account for the bulk of petroleum exploration, production, refining, transportation and marketing for five states in the west. WSPA released a statement before Governor Newsom’s announcement last week, calling his claims ‘misinformation.’

“California faces a supply shortage as a result of repeated irresponsible policy decisions that have led to a lack of investment in refining capacity and necessary infrastructure, making California an energy island,” said WSPA President and CEO Catherine Reheis-Boyd.

KRON4 reached out to Chevron, BP and Shell for comment on CalSTA’s tweet and data. BP and Shell did not return the message. Chevron referred our request for comment to the West Coast Petroleum Association. WCPA’s comment is shared in full below:

It was just over a month ago that the Governor and the legislature got together and imposed a series of mandates and regulations that will cost Californians a record $54 billion dollars. These are the types of actions that can drive consumer costs way up. A better use of a special session would be to take a hard look at decades of California energy policy and what they mean to consumers and our economy. Our industry is ready right now to work on real solutions to energy costs and reliability if that is what the Governor is truly interested in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Mark Goodall
1d ago

you can say anything you want this is Biden's self-made issue and you are not ever going to get around it this isn't about Putin it's not about Trump this is Biden and what he did on the first day of this he took us from energy independent begging third world Nations I hope his knees are dirty because he's done the same thing to the United States he's made a dirty by him getting on his knees and begging them for oil he needs to reverse his policy put us back to energy Independence and get the gas prices down in America

mayomama
1d ago

Our progressive politicians are the problem. We need to balance our needs for the environment and economics. The pork issue is just one of many problems with progressives. Why ban pork from out of state because pigs lives matter (PLM). Just educate and package PLM on products that are good to pigs while the rest of California have a choice whether they care if PLM or not. We don’t need the increases in expenses. Same thing with gas. Maintain supplies through all states but use only California refined until monuments like we have now. Progressive policies account only for the wealthiest people, animals, environment, but don’t care about the people struggling to put food on the table!

Biden Harris a joke
1d ago

Biden did it we all know it wake up California Gavin an Biden are destroying California and the United states voter's it has not been 2 years hello we are out of oil an Biden wont pump oil WTF I don't get really just think gas be at $8 next week 🤭

J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $1,050 starting now for California residents

rolled up moneyPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Here's good news for millions of Californians– approximately 23 million people. With the new Inflation Relief Program from Gov. Newsom, residents will be sent up to $1,050 from the state of California. (source) This program is also called the Middle Class Tax Relief program. To receive your payment, you must have filed a complete 2020 tax return by October 15, 2021. (Source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees

(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
SAN JOSE, CA
